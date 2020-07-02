The Meltdown Crisis

I have lived in Richmond, Virginia for the last five years. You may have seen footage of the daily protests happening there. Ostensibly the protests are about police brutality and removing the city’s vaunted monuments to the Confederacy. But, beneath the grainy cellphone video of tear gas and protest chants, there is the daily life of building something for after the statues are gone. My assistant Lauren sent me pictures of her friends dropping off more books for the Little Free Library that has popped up at the pedestal that has lifted Stonewall Jackson’s likeness nine feet above the city for 100 years. Community members renamed one site for a young black man killed by Richmond police two years ago — Marcus Peters.

Families have picnics and barbecues. Students who cannot return to school are taking public medic courses in the grassy corners. Workers drive by and honk their horns in solidarity. COVID revealed that community is happening even as the state is failing to protect communities.

At the same time that community is blossoming in the shadows of memorialization of this nation’s greatest shame, there are endless news accounts of people (mostly white but not all) who are campaigning for the new greatest shame. They are melting down in Trader Joe’s because we ask them to wear a mask. They call a fast food worker, who just last week the nation hailed as a “front line hero”, a n****r for not making their sandwich in unsafe conditions. Images across social media juxtapose smiling brunchers against masked marchers. The images imply that there is a fight for which America will prevail.

Stuck in the middle between the righteous and the willfully clueless, these people are the “wannabe rights”. They want to do the right thing, if someone will tell them what it is, and it does not affect them too much to do it. They want to vote and buy the right things and say the right words. These are the working class and middle class and upper middle-class people who will wear a mask but, please god, just want someone to come get these children, clean this house, make this food, set things back to right because they are exhausted.

The examples hit close to home. In academia, Florida State University released new guidance (that was its old guidance) for employees that work from home. Those employees are not “allowed” to work at home without proof that their children are is school or being cared for by a nanny. A nanny. The rationale is as bureaucratically sinister as it comes. If your children are in the home that you own and we are leasing from you for free as you work to keep our operations running, then you are failing to meet your professional obligations. The mere presence of your children violates your employment obligations. It is the type of decision that was routine before COVID but that the pandemic has exposed.

The burden of child care and elder care and household maintenance unduly falls on women. That isn’t a secret. What is an open secret is how much we rely on labor arrangements that also unduly fall on women to make the lie of our own middle classness.

For all we know, the woman who melted down in Trader Joes is one of the wannabe rights. Maybe she has been at home with her kids for fourteen straight weeks without an end in sight. Maybe her kids have peed in the wrong room during her Zoom call. Maybe her husband retreats into his cell phone as she makes the homeschooling plans. Or maybe her partner, of any gender, is all in, but it is more than the two of them can manage because none of this was designed to be managed by a nuclear family. Maybe the Trader Joes woman used to call up a babysitter on Care.com and a housekeeper on TaskRabbit and groceries on Amazon Prime and last-minute dinner prep through Uber Eats. Maybe the Trader Joes woman just realized the middle-classness that made her wannabe right politics possible was all a mirage.

It is more likely that the Trader Joe’s woman is a raging Fox News anti-masker, of course. But everyone is not so easily classified. Some meltdowns are rooted in what COVID revealed to many people: they have a class position and it isn’t what they thought it was.

Cheap credit and cheap imports and cheap slave labor let us consume like we are rich when we are anything but. If you are a minoritized minority — Black, Latino, Asian — you have a million opportunities to learn that who you think you are is not what the world thinks you are. When you are white, there are very few triggers for feeling your whiteness… unless you feel your class.

Right now millions of white people are feeling their class position. Without consumption to perform their class aspirations, those white people are spinning out. The cheap “luxury” haircuts at Great Clips. The milk and honey pedicure performed by immigrant women. The ingratiating table service at a garishly decorated chain restaurant that requires reservations. Consuming above your class position soothes the anxiety over white racial identity — what it means and what it might not mean. Yes, the Fox news viewer wants the service worker to risk death so they can order a craft beer, but it is more than just pure selfishness or misinformation. White consumption responds to a deep psychological and social function. The white consumer is fighting for their very lives, as they experience them. If they are not consuming, then they may not exist as they imagine they exist: good, hard-working Americans that are one right decision removed from their rightful place of benevolent superiority.

There is an adage that “the poor see themselves not as an exploited proletariat but as temporarily embarrassed millionaires”. The working class who see themselves as middle class may be even more pitiable. The white working class who cannot consume like they are middle class are proving to be especially dangerous.

But then, to some of us, they always were.