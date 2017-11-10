Announcing the Winners of the Real-Time Design Challenge “Medieval Fantasy”!

Mozilla was overjoyed to partner with Sketchfab for a Real-time Design Challenge which focused on Medieval Fantasy. We worked together to have our communities create creative common assets that can be used for building games and experiences in VR.

We were blown away by the submissions and the judges had a difficult time choosing just three winners. Through the 4 week challenge, we had 105 submissions and were able to crowdsource hundreds of assets. Because we had so many great entries, we have decided to extend the prizes and will be sending a Wacom Intuos Pro Tablet to two creators who merited honorable mentions.

Without further ado

1st place — Baba Yaga’s hut by Inuciian on Sketchfab

2nd place — Middle Ages Mine by Vladislav Laryushin on Sketchfab

3rd place — Wrath of the Dragon by Fabian Orrego on Sketchfab

Honourable Mentions — Thor and the Midgard Serpent by MrEmjeR on Sketchfab

And Medieval Fantasy Book by PIXEL on Sketchfab

You can find more information and judges’ comments on the Sketchfab Blog.

Mozilla is happy to let all who participated know that we will be using these assets for another challenge, where we will be asking the community to create their own Medieval Fantasy Experience in A-frame. The sky is the limit. There will be some great assets to work with, judges to wow and prizes for the winners. We will be announcing this challenge later in the year so stay tuned!