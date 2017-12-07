From Visual Assets to WebVR Experiences: Mozilla Launches Second Part of its WebVR Medieval Fantasy Challenge!

Mozilla seeks to continually grow a robust community around A-Frame and WebVR. This is why we partnered with Sketchfab to create hundreds of medieval fantasy assets for the WebVR community to use. Today we are moving forward to use these assets in new and innovative ways such as games, scenes and character interaction.

Launching part two of our WebVR Medieval Fantasy Design Challenge we are calling for developers to create stories and scenes building on the visually stunning collection of assets previously built by talented designers from all around the world.

This challenge started December 5th and will be running until February 28th. We are excited to be able to offer great prizes such as a VR enabled laptop, an Oculus headset, pixel phones, Daydream headsets and even a few Lenovo Jedi Challenge kits.

Through this challenge, we hope to get submissions not only from people who have been using WebVR for a long time but also those who are new to the community and would like to take the plunge into the world of WebVR!

Therefore, we have written an extensive tutorial to get new users started in A-Frame and will be using a slack group specifically for this challenge to support new users with quick tips and answers to questions. You can also review the A-Frame blog for more information on building and for project inspiration.

Check out the Challenge Site for further information and how to submit your work. We can’t wait to see what you come up with!