Virtual meeting rooms don’t have to be boring. We challenge you to design better ones!

We are excited to announce the launch of the VR Design Challenge: Mozilla Hubs Clubhouse, a competition co-sponsored by Mozilla and Sketchfab, the world’s largest 3D-content platform. The goal of the competition is to create stunning 3D assets for Hubs by Mozilla.

What’s Hubs by Mozilla?

Mozilla’s mission is to make the Internet a global public resource, open and accessible to all, including innovators, content creators, and builders on the web. VR is changing the very future of web interaction, so advancing it is crucial to Mozilla’s mission. That was the initial idea behind Hubs by Mozilla, a VR interaction platform launched in April 2018 that lets you meet and talk to your friends, colleagues, partners, and customers in a shared 360-environment using just a browser, on any device from head-mounted displays like HTC Vive to 2D devices like laptops and mobile phones.

Since then, the Mozilla VR team has kept integrating new and exciting features to the Hubs experience: the ability bring videos, images, documents, and even 3D models into Hubs by simply pasting a link. In early October, two more useful features were added: drawing and photo uploads.

A challenge for Sketchfab’s content-creating community

The work to make the Hubs more comfortable to its denizens has only begun, and to spur creativity in this new area of Mozilla’s Mixed Reality program, Mozilla is partnering (again) with Sketchfab, a one-million-strong community of creators of 3D content, for a new VR Design Challenge: Mozilla Hubs Clubhouse.

We chose “Clubhouse” as the competition theme, because we want you to imagine and build the places you like to hang out and meet with your pals, family or colleagues. This can be any VR space from a treehouse to a luxury penthouse suite, a hobbit hole, the garage you used to jam back in the days or a super-secret gathering space at the bottom of the ocean. But it doesn’t stop with just the rooms. We challenge you to design all the props to be placed in these: decorations on the wall, furniture, artwork, machinery, or even objects that users could move around, such as coffee cups, and food bins. You totally own the place!

How to participate

The competition will run until Tuesday, November 27th (23:59 New York time — EDT), and the submitted assets will be evaluated by a four-judge panel composed of the members of Mozilla Hub and Sketchfab Community teams. Prizes will include Amazon Gift Cards, Oculus Go headsets, and Sketchfab PRO.

In order to participate in the competition you should have a Sketchfab account. If you don’t already have a Sketchfab account, you can sign up for free here.

Dreaming of hosting a virtual holiday party with your buddies in your own Clubhouse? Thinking of having a poster of your favorite band on the wall? An entire aquarium wall? Create them!