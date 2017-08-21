A Brief History of Open Source from the Netflix Cloud Security Team

by Jason Chan

This summer marks three years of releasing open source software for the Netflix Cloud Security team. It’s been a busy three years — our most recent release marks 15 open source projects — so we figured a roundup and recap would be useful.

Penetration testing tools, vulnerabilities, and offensive security techniques have dominated security conferences and security-related open source for some time. However, in recent years, more individuals and organizations have been publishing “blue team” and defensive security tools and talks. We’re thrilled that the security industry has become more supportive of sharing these tools and techniques, and we’re more than happy to participate through the release of open source.

Our security-related OSS tends to be reflective of the unique Netflix culture. Many of the tools we’ve released are aimed at facilitating security in high-velocity and distributed software development organizations. Automation is a big part of our approach, and we seek to keep our members, employees, data, and systems safe and secure while enabling innovation. For our team, scale, speed, and integration with the culture are the keys to enabling the business to move fast.

Without further ado, here’s a look back at the OSS we’ve released.

We’ve enjoyed contributing to the OSS security community and have learned a lot from the feedback and collaboration. It’s always instructive to see how software evolves over its lifecycle and to see how others extend it in novel and creative ways. And going forward, we’ll look to make more use of our Skunkworks project to share projects that are experimental or that we don’t necessarily envision supporting long term. We have a few projects we’re considering open sourcing in the near future — if you’re interested, keep an eye on this space, our GitHub site, and @NetflixOSS on Twitter, and check out our YouTube channel for more talks from our team.