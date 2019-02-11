Building a Cross-platform In-app Messaging Orchestration Service

Calls to Action

Calls to action (CTAs) include both copy and action attributes

{

"actionType": "BACKGROUND_SERVICE_CALL",

"action": "DISMISS_ALERT",

"ctaType" : "BUTTON",

"copy": [],

"isSelected": true,

"ctaFeedback": { }

}

An actionType is a top-level category to denote what type of action should be taken when a customer clicks the CTA. Some clicks result in a redirect to another flow in the app while others may result in a call to backend service to update something.

The action describes the specific action to be taken when a customer clicks on the CTA. For instance, one action could redirect the user to the plan selection flow whereas another could redirect the customer to the change email flow.

For designs that support multiple CTAs — the payload dictates which CTA to highlight by default with the isSelected flag.

Each CTA also contains a feedback field that is posted back to the service in its entirety. The contents of the feedback are not inspected by the UI platform, it is simply a passthrough that is used by the in-app messaging service to implement the orchestration features of the service.

{

"ttl": 3600,

"feedbackType": "cta",

"cta": "DISMISS_ALERT",

"trackingInfo": {

"messageGuid": "786DECAE429EEB029EEE057191675F6764555F12",

"eventGuid": "D6AC068F169C0E616E99AF1C72F1AD8264555F12",

"renderGuid": "85661FCF-0857-42A7-AA0E-559A26A5723B_R",

"messageName": "EXAMPLE_ALERT",

"messageId": 1234,

"locale": "en-GB",

"abTestId": 2222,

"abTestCell": 2,

"templateId": "standard",

}

}

In the feedback call to the service, the UI platform also passes additional context that the messaging service is not privy to — like UI platform, device id, application version, etc.

The data here allows the service to perform orchestration features like changing the behavior of subsequent impressions of the Alert based on the customer’s prior interactions. For instance — we can suppress the Alert for a day on all devices if a customer clicked on DISMISS on any device. Or, we can choose to show a follow-up Alert using a less interruptive design with different copy limited to certain devices.