Hack Days are a big deal at Netflix. They’re a chance to bring together employees from all our different disciplines to explore new ideas and experiment with emerging technologies.

This Hack Day, there were hacks that ranged from making improvements to the product, to enhancing our internal tools, to just having some fun. We know even the silliest idea can spur something more.

The most important value of our Hack Days is that they support a culture of innovation. We believe in this work, even if it never makes it in the product, and we love to share the creativity and thought put into these ideas.

Major credit and thanks goes to all the teams who put together a great round of hacks in 24 hours.