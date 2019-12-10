By Tom Richards, Carenina Garcia Motion, and Leslie Posada

Hack Day at Netflix is an opportunity to build and show off a feature, tool, or quirky app. The goal is simple: experiment with new ideas/technologies, engage with colleagues across different disciplines, and have fun!

We know even the silliest idea can spur something more.

The most important value of our Hack Days is that they support a culture of innovation. We believe in this work, even if it never ships, and enjoy sharing the creativity and thought put into these ideas.

Below, you can find videos made by the hackers of some of our favorite hacks from this event.