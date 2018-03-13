Netflix Hack Day — Winter 2018

by Tom Richards, Ruslan Meshenberg, Leslie Posada, Daniel Jacobson, Kaely Coon

About a week ago, Netflix hosted another successful Hack Day. This event gives Netflix employees a chance to take a break from everyday work, collaborate with new people, and experiment with new technologies. It’s also where product ideas can get sparked.

Like previous Hack Days, we saw a wide range of projects. Everything from hacks designed around improving the product, to increasing our internal efficiency, to some that were just meant for having fun. Below, we’re sharing videos produced by the hackers of some of our favorite hacks from the event. If you’re curious, you can also check out highlights from our past events: August 2017, January 2017, May 2016, November 2015, March 2015, February 2014, & August 2014.

While we’re excited about the creativity and thought put into these hacks, they may never end up becoming part of the Netflix product. However, we still believe in the value of this work, and in sharing it in the spirit of both the event and our culture of open innovation.

Thanks again to the teams who assembled another round of really impressive hacks in just 24 hours.