Netflix Now Supports Ultra HD 4K on Windows 10 with New Intel Core Processors

We’re excited to bring Netflix support for Ultra HD 4K to Windows 10, making the vast catalog of Netflix TV shows and movies in 4K even more accessible for our members around the world to watch in the best picture quality.

For the last several years, we’ve been working with our partners across the spectrum of CE devices to add support for the richer visual experience of 4K. Since launching on Smart TVs in 2014, many different devices can now play our 4K content, including Smart TVs, set top boxes and game consoles. We are pleased to add Windows 10 and 7th Gen Intel® Core™ CPUs to that list.

Microsoft and Intel both did great work to enable 4K on their platforms. Intel added support for new, more efficient codecs necessary to stream 4K as well as hardware-based content security in their latest CPUs. Microsoft enhanced the Edge browser with the latest HTML5 video support and made it work beautifully with Intel’s latest processors. The sum total is an enriched Netflix experience. Thanks to Microsoft’s Universal Windows Platform, our app for Windows 10 includes the same 4K support as the Edge browser.

As always, you can enjoy all of our movies and TV shows on all supported platforms. We are working hard with our partners to further expand device support of 4K. An increasing number of our Netflix originals are shot, edited, and delivered in this format, with more than 600 hours available to watch, such as Stranger Things, The Crown, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life and Marvel’s Luke Cage.

by Matt Trunnell, Nick Eddy, and Greg Wallace-Freedman