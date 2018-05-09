Announcing the Netflix Research Website

We’re pleased to announce that we’ve launched a new website at research.netflix.com that provides an overview of the research that we do here at Netflix. We have many amazing researchers working on a variety of hard problems and are happy to share some of our work with the world.

Netflix embraces innovation and has been investing in research to power that innovation for many years. This started with an early focus in areas like recommendations and experimentation but has now expanded to several other research areas and application domains in our business including studio production, marketing, and content delivery. To maximize the impact of our research, we do not centralize research into a separate organization. Instead, we have many teams that pursue research in collaboration with business teams, engineering teams, and other researchers. While this has worked well internally, we have found that it can be difficult to navigate for people outside Netflix who may want to understand our work, connect with our people, or find job opportunities. Thus, we’ve created this website to provide a broad overview of our research. We hope that it provides more insight into some of the areas we work in, the research that we’ve done, and the challenges we face in continuing to make Netflix better.

The site also is a resource for the various publications, blog posts, and talks that we’ve done across these research and business areas. Because our research is focused on improving our product and business, the publications represent a small fraction of the volume of research we conduct at Netflix on an ongoing basis. You can also see from our publications that we’re pretty focused on the applied side of the research spectrum, though we do also pursue fundamental research that we think has the potential for high impact, such as improving our understanding of causality in our data and systems. We also seek to keep engaged in the research community by participating in conferences and organizing research-oriented events.

Going forward we expect our research efforts at Netflix to continue to grow as we keep finding new and better ways to entertain the world. We’ll push forward by discovering new and better ways to personalize more dimensions of our product, using natural language processing and computer vision to build a deeper understanding of content in all phases of its production cycle, and pushing for even better quality in our streaming experience. Expect to see new articles being published, new events announced, and new areas being added on the site as we continue this adventure.

By Justin Basilico and Nirmal Govind on behalf of the Netflix Research team