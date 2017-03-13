Netflix Security Monkey on Google Cloud Platform (GCP)

Today we are happy to announce that Netflix Security Monkey has BETA support for tracking Google Cloud Platform (GCP) services. Initially we are providing support for the following GCP services:

Firewall Rules

Networking

Google Cloud Storage Buckets (GCS)

Service Accounts (IAM)

This work was performed by a few incredible Googlers with the mission to take open source projects and add support for Google’s cloud offerings. Thank you for the commits!

GCP support is available in the develop branch and will be included in release 0.9.0. This work helps to fulfill Security Monkey’s mission as the single place to go to monitor your entire deployment.

To get started with Security Monkey on GCP, check out the documentation.

See Rae Wang, Product Manager on GCP, highlight Security Monkey in her talk, “Gaining full control over your organization’s cloud resources (Google Cloud Next ‘17)”: