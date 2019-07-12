Re-Architecting the Video Gatekeeper

By Drew Koszewnik

Netflix Technology Blog
Jul 12 · 10 min read

The Context

The Tech

The Status-Quo

Old Gatekeeper Architecture

The Idea

New Gatekeeper Architecture

The Problem

Hollow is like a time machine
Traditional Hollow usage

The Improvement

Incremental Hollow is like a faster time machine
Hollow Incremental Producer Service

The Tangible Result

Load reduction on one upstream system

The Intangible Result

The PREPROD Gatekeeper instance “follows” the PROD instance
A Hollow diff shows exactly what changes

Conclusion

