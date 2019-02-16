NGXS is a state management pattern + library for Angular

Introduction

Today we can reuse logic for avoiding Store injection with @ngxs-labs/dispatch-decorator. This package simplifies the dispatching process, you shouldn’t care about Store service injection as we provide more declarative way to dispatch events out of the box. It also enables a very clean implementation of an NGXS Facade. Read on to find out more…

Get started

$ npm install @ngxs-labs/dispatch-decorator — save

Dispatch from component

Firstly you have to create a state:

Register this state in NgxsModule and import this state and actions in your component:

@Dispatch() is a decorator that allows you to decorate methods and properties of your components, basically arrow functions are properties.

Problems

Unfortunately, we still have to write a lot of business logic right in the components. Perhaps we lack additional abstraction. In many ways, we would like to have an additional layer of interaction with our states, so that we do not need to mix everything up in the components.

That is, the problem lies in the fact that you cannot immediately distinguish what actions are needed for what, what state they belong to. When writing a lot of NGXS code — as many enterprises do — developers quickly accumulate large collections of actions and selectors classes. These classes are used to respectively dispatch requests to- and query from- the NGXS Store. Unfortunately — with this standard approach — each view component is required to know about many NGXS artifacts and about NGXS state management.