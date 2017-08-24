A guide to Minimalist Web Design

First I admit that I am not a web designer, but a design lover, and what you are going to read are not my own thoughts, but the summary of the best things I have read about that topic.

Minimalism today refers to a certain style and applies in many fields: Art, architecture, literature, philosophy, law, as way of life… In this article, we are going to explore the meaning of minimalism in the context of Web design.

What kind of designers are you?

Are you a designer who hides behind ornament and decoration? who uses one or other element just because it looks trendy? or the other one who strips his work down to its most fundamental features functionally, where each element integrates perfectly in the design and adds value to the user experience?

If you are the first one, you have to know that just because an element looks beautiful to you, that doesn’t mean it looks beautiful to your users, but if you are the second one, you are a minimalist designer.

What is Minimalism in web design?

As a way of life, minimalism means having as little as you require, so you don’t have to think about things that you own. In web design it is quite the same, it is about keeping only the most essential elements that let users quickly and easily solve their problems.

Minimalist designing forces you to make conscious design decisions, it makes you question each element about its necessity even if it is a spare space or a dividing line.