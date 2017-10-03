The Yankees will try to win their first playoff game since 2012

The Yankees finished the regular season with a 91–71 record. This was the first time that the Bronx Bombers won at least 90 games since the 2012 season. During the 2012 season, the Yankees won the AL East and advanced to lose to the Detroit Tigers in four games. The Minnesota Twins finished their season with an 85–77 record, which is the record that many projected the Yankees to have going into the season.

Ervin Santana, who is a veteran righty in his 13th season will get the start for the Twins in the wild-card game. Santana was an All-Star this season and had an impressive 3.28 ERA and 1.12 WHIP but has struggled against the Yankees this season as well as overall against the Yankees in his career.

Ervin Santana has 0 wins with a 6.43 ERA in his career at Yankees Stadium. Santana is also 6–10 with a 5.66 ERA in 20 career starts against the Yankees. Luis Severino, who had an outstanding bounce back season, will get the start for the Yankees.

Aaron Judge was a huge part of the team’s success this season and he hit well in a small sample size against Santana. He was 1–3 with a home run against Santana this season. That could be a preview of what is to come on Tuesday night and hitting a homer would be a fitting continuation of his stellar rookie season.

Judge is a lock to be the Rookie of the Year and is definitely a deserving candidate to be the American League MVP.

He was in a slump for about six weeks of the season but other than that was hitting for a solid average, getting on base and driving in runs consistently.

It was revealed on Tuesday that Judge had the most popular jersey in Major League Baseball this season. That is not surprising since he finished his rookie season with a .284 average, 52 homers (1st in AL), 114 RBI (2nd in AL), 127 walks (1st in AL), 128 runs scored (1st in AL), a .422 on-base percentage and a .627 slugging percentage (2nd in AL.

“Nobody was expecting us to be here,” Luis Severino said. “We are here.”

Severino, who will get the start tonight for the Yankees, will be the youngest Yankee pitcher to start a playoff game since Andy Pettitte in Game 2 of the 1995 ALDS.

Severino finished his excellent third MLB season with a 2.98 ERA (3rd in AL), 1.04 WHIP (3rd in AL), 230 strikeouts (4th in AL) and a .208 batting average against (tied for 2nd in AL) in 193.1 innings pitched. He will likely finish in the top four in Cy Young voting and the Yankees would not have finished where they did without him.

“I feel very confident,” the 23-year-old Severino said before his first playoff game. “I am not nervous. We have a great team. We have a great bullpen, and I think we are going to be good.

He said that he would consider going to the veteran lefty for advice.

“Maybe later I will go to CC and get some advice and something that will help me concentrate more on my game,” Severino said.

Severino gave a scouting report on the Twins lineup that he will face on Tuesday night.

“I think they are good hitters,” Severino said. “They hit the ball a lot and have good runners. They like to bunt. I am just looking forward to trying to make good pitches and try to be more economical with my pitches.”

He said that his fastball command and changeup are two major factors that he performed much better this season than last season. He also credited his workouts with Pedro Martinez in the offseason for helping him alter his mechanics to the way that they are this season.

Brett Gardner is 11–31 (.333) with three doubles against Santana, Matt Holliday is 5–12 (.417) with two homers and three RBI against Santana, Greg Bird is 2–5 (.400) with two homers and five RBI, Todd Frazier is 4–21 against Santana but two of his four hits have been homers and Chase Headley is 4–13 (.308) against Santana. Aaron Hicks is 0–6 against Santana but will likely be playing with extra motivation since the Twins are his former team.

The Yankees won the season series against the Twins 4–2 this season after sweeping the series against the Twins at Yankee Stadium in September. The Yankees have a very good .297 average, a 2.94 ERA and scored 4.50 runs per game in the six games this season against the Twins.

The Yankees have the second best run differential in the AL and the Twins have the fourth best run differential but the difference is drastic (+198 to +27). The Yankees have the third best team ERA at 3.72 while the Twins have the 9th best team ERA in the AL at 4.59, which could be a factor since that includes the bullpen.

The Yankees have the edge over the Twins in all three phases as their starting pitcher, offense, bullpen are better than Minnesota’s. Anyone can win one-game in baseball but it would be a disappointment if the Yankees do not advance to play the Cleveland Indians in the American League Division Series.