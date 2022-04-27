The Highrise Blockchain Launching on Avalanche

Today, we’re announcing the expansion of our metaverse ecosystem onto our own Avalanche subnet we call the Highrise Blockchain. Currently, our users trade more than 50,000 items per day. With so much activity, we are turning to a subnet for web3 expansion to harness their speed, security, scalability, and customizability.

How will Highrise Blockchain work?

We announced Highrise World earlier this year as a way for anyone to build their own metaverse communities. Long-term, the world will be composed of ~160,000 land parcels that entitle landowners to build their own Highrises. In these Highrises, landowners can create metaverse experiences using the Highrise World Builder. You can learn more about Highrise LAND, $RISE token, world builder and more in the Highrise whitepaper.

Subnets will help our architecture evolve Highrise’s in-game commerce and grow the Highrise World GDP. In the current web2 version of Highrise, users effectively buy items from the game. In the forthcoming Highrise World, users will own the game. They will also be able to deploy their own NFTs and use them in experiences they and other players create.

Why Avalanche subnet?

We believe that an Avalanche subnet provides the best metaverse experience for users because of their speed, security, uptime and EVM compatibility.

An Avalanche subnet also lets us use our Highrise token, $RISE, for gas fees. Additionally, subnets offer unparalleled scalability, which gives us the potential to continue to grow our user base.

“We’re thrilled that Pocket Worlds will be building on an Avalanche subnet and bringing their background in creating social experiences in mobile to web3,” said Ed Chang, Head of Gaming at Ava Labs. “With the speed and customizability of subnets, Pocket Worlds will be able to take full advantage of these elements and deliver not only a great game, but a next-level metaverse experience.”

Our user base is already extensive. Highrise has more than 17 million accounts, 2 million active monthly users, and 200,000 daily users. Across its two primary games, Highrise and Everskies, Pocket Worlds’ users are 70% to 75% women.

The Future of Highrise Blockchain

Expanding to web3 means Highrise World can incorporate tokens, DeFi mechanics and interoperability with the broader Ethereum and AVAX ecosystems. Highrise fungible tokens ($RISE) will have many use cases, including staking, governance and purchasing in-game items. Highrise non-fungible tokens will be used to represent LAND and virtual items. Once the Highrise subnet launches later this year, we hope Highrise World will grow into a community platform that will be a go-to for all metaverse interactions.

We see a future where every brand or community has a Reddit, a Discord… and a Highrise. Their Highrise is their interactive metaverse with virtual goods and a prosperous economy, all operating on an Avalanche subnet we’re calling the Highrise Blockchain.