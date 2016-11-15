Introducing Project Mentat, a flexible embedded knowledge store

Nick and I started out supporting Tofino with a simple store in SQLite. We knew it had to adapt to an unknown set of use cases, so we decided to follow the principles of CQRS.

CQRS — Command Query Responsibility Segregation — recognizes that it’s hard to pick a single data storage model that works for all of your readers and writers… particularly the ones you don’t know about yet.

As you begin building an application, it’s easy to dive head-first into storing data to directly support your first user experience. As the experience changes, and new experiences are added, your single data model is pulled in diverging directions.

A common second system syndrome for this is to reactively aim for maximum generality. You build a single normalized super-flexible data model (or key-value store, or document store)… and soon you find that it’s expensive to query, complex to maintain, has designed-in capabilities that will never be used, and you still have tensions between different consumers.

The CQRS approach, at its root, is to separate the ‘command’ from the ‘query’: store a data model that’s very close to what the writer knows (typically a stream of events), and then materialize as many query-side data stores as you need to support your readers. When you need to support a new kind of fast read, you only need to do two things: figure out how to materialize a view from history, and figure out how to incrementally update it as new events arrive. You shouldn’t need to touch the base storage schema at all. When a consumer is ripped out of the product, you just throw away their materialized views.

Viewed through that lens, everything you do in a browser is an event with a context and a timestamp: “the user bookmarked page X at time T in session S”, “the user visited URL X at time T in session S for reason R, coming from visit V1”. Store everything you know, materialize everything you need.

We built that with SQLite.

This was a clear and flexible concept, and it allowed us to adapt, but the implementation in JS involved lots of boilerplate and was somewhat cumbersome to maintain manually: the programmer does the work of defining how events are stored, how they map to more efficient views for querying, and how tables are migrated when the schema changes. You can see this starting to get painful even early in Tofino’s evolution, even without data migrations.

Quite soon it became clear that a conventional embedded SQL database wasn’t a direct fit for a problem in which the schema grows organically — particularly not one in which multiple experimental interfaces might be sharing a database. Furthermore, being elbow-deep in SQL wasn’t second-nature for Tofino’s webby team, so the work of evolving storage fell to just a few of us. (Does any project ever have enough people to work on storage?) We began to look for alternatives.