The 22 Most-Used Python Packages in The World in 2021

7. Certifi

746M downloads

In recent years, almost all websites moved to SSL, which can be recognized by the little lock symbol in your address bar. It means communication with that site is secure and encrypted, preventing eavesdropping.

The little lock, telling us this site is secured with SSL. Image by author.

The encryption is based on SSL certificates and these SSL certificates are created by trusted companies or non-profits like LetsEncrypt. These organizations digitally sign the certificate with their (intermediary) certificate.

By using the publicly available part of these certificates, your browser is able to verify their signature, so you can be sure you’re looking at the real thing and that nobody is snooping on the data.

Python software can do exactly the same. That’s where certifi comes it. It’s not so different from the collection of root certificates that come with web browsers like Chrome, Firefox, and Edge.

Certifi is a curated collection of root certificates, so your Python code will be able to verify the trustworthiness of SSL certificates.

Many projects trust and depend on certifi , as can be seen here. This is also the reason why this project ranks so high.

Links: certifi PyPI page, documentation, certifi.io