How Netflix works: the (hugely simplified) complex stuff that happens every time you hit Play

From reel to screen — a long journey

What good would be any TV/movie service without, of course, TV shows/movies to watch? For Netflix, getting them from the film producer to the customer is a long and arduous process:

If it’s a show/movie Netflix doesn’t produce by itself, (i.e. not a Netflix Original) they have to negotiate for broadcast rights with the companies tasked with distributing films or TV shows. This means paying a large sum of money to get the legal right to broadcast a movie or TV show to customers in various regions around the world. And often it might be that the distribution company (or even Netflix itself) might have signed exclusive deals with other video services or TV channels for some regions, which means Netflix might not be able to provide some shows to customers there, or at a later date — for example, this led to House of Cards' season 5 premiere in the Middle East being horribly delayed to June 30, a full month later compared to the 150+ countries who got it on May 30. They even got Underwood’s Chief of Staff to explain this in a humorous (English) video:

Store the original digital copy of the show or movie on to their AWS servers. The original copies are usually in high-quality cinema standards, and Netflix will have to process these before anybody can watch it.

Netflix works on thousands of devices, and each of them play a different format of video and sound files. Another set of AWS servers take this original film file, and convert it into hundreds of files, each meant to play the entire show or film on a particular type of device and a particular screen size or video quality. One file will work exclusively on the iPad, one on a full HD Android phone, one on a Sony TV that can play 4K video and Dolby sound, one on a Windows computer, and so on. Even more of these files can be made with varying video qualities so that they are easier to load on a poor network connection. This is a process known as transcoding. A special piece of code is also added to these files to lock them with what is called digital rights management or DRM — a technological measure which prevents piracy of films.

The Netflix app or website determines what particular device you are using to watch, and fetches the exact file for that show meant to specially play on your particular device, with a particular video quality based on how fast your internet is at that moment.

The last part about fetching is the one that is most crucial for Netflix here, because after all, that is where the Internet network delivers the video from Netflix’s AWS servers to the customer’s device. If it’s poorly managed or ignored, it means a really slow or unusable Netflix and virtually the end for the company. The internet is the umbilical cord that connects Netflix to its customers, and it takes a lot for them to deliver the content a user wants, in the shortest time possible. On a really crowded network where millions of services compete for space.

Racing against buffer time

The entire gamut of operations that build up the Netflix ecosystem — software, content, and technology — is rendered useless if the end user’s internet connection is too poor to handle the video quality. Here’s how basically everything on the internet works: when you do something that requires net access, a request is sent to your internet service provider (ISP). The ISP forwards it to the dedicated servers that handle the website, and the servers provide a response which is relayed back to your computer and forms the result. For Netflix and other top-tier sites, where millions of hours of video content is relayed across the internet between their servers and all the users, a much larger network of servers is needed to maintain performance. They do this by building something called a Content Delivery Network (CDN).

What CDNs basically do is, they take the original website and the media content it contains, and copy it across hundreds of servers spread all over the world. So when, say, you log in from Budapest, instead of connecting to the main Netflix server in the United States it will load a ditto copy of it from a CDN server that is the closest to Budapest. This greatly reduces the latency — the time taken between a request and a response, and everything loads really fast. CDNs are the reason why websites with a huge number of users like Google, Facebook, or YouTube manage to load really fast irrespective of where you are or what the Internet speed is like.

Netflix earlier used a variety of CDN networks — operated by giants such as Akamai, Level 3 and Limelight Networks to deliver their content. But a growing user base means they must deliver higher number of content at more locations while lowering costs — and this led them to build their own CDN, called Open Connect.

Here, instead of relying on AWS servers, they install their very own around the world. But it has only one purpose — to store content smartly and deliver it to users. Netflix strikes deals with internet service providers and provides them the red box you saw above at no cost. ISPs install these along with their servers. These Open Connect boxes download the Netflix library for their region from the main servers in the US — if there are multiple of them, each will rather store content that is more popular with Netflix users in a region to prioritise speed. So a rarely watched film might take time to load more than a Stranger Things episode. Now, when you will connect to Netflix, the closest Open Connect box to you will deliver the content you need, thus videos load faster than if your Netflix app tried to load it from the main servers in the US.

Think of it as hard drives around the world storing videos, and the closer they are, the faster you can get to them and load up the video. There is a lot more trickery that goes on behind the scenes: as this interview explains, whenever you hit play on a show, Netflix will locate the 10 closest Open Connect boxes that have the show loaded on them. Your Netflix app/site will then try to detect which one of them is the closest or works fastest on your internet connection, and then load video from there. This is why videos start out blurry but then suddenly sharpen up — that is Netflix switching servers till it connects to the one that will give you the highest quality of video.