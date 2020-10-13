The Long Legacy of Segregation and Disinvestment

How our built environment materializes racism for decades to come

Alexa Bush
Oct 13 · 6 min read
McNichols Road in Detroit was once a thriving commercial corridor yet has experienced decades of disinvestment. Current efforts are redeveloping the streetscape to support commercial redevelopment and small businesses. Image credit: Kenny Karpov, 2017.
Ella Fitzgerald Park was created in a neighborhood lacking in park space by redeveloping 26 vacant residential parcels into a new city park. Image credit: Greg Siemasz for Earthscape.
Overlaying the 1934 “Residential Security Map” of Detroit with it’s redlined neighborhoods over the current location of vacant properties shows the continued legacy of the historical lack of investment on the city today. Red and yellow neighborhoods that received lower “grades” have greater vacancy thnt those designated in green and blue. Credit: Alexa Bush.

