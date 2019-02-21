In Defense of the HomePod

Jonathan Kim
Feb 21

After a year of use, HomePod wins where it matters

Before HomePod, I had never owned a smart speaker. Music from the Amazon Echoes I’d heard at friends’ houses always sounded sub-par to me, and I don’t trust Amazon or Google enough to believe that they wouldn’t use their devices’ always-on microphones — or worse, cameras — to surreptitiously spy on and document me in order to discern my purchasing potential. I don’t have any smart home devices, I don’t subscribe to Amazon Music or Google Play Music, and the idea of asking Alexa to tell me a joke or play a game seems like a pointless novelty or something for children.

But as someone who loves music and has an above-average ear for sound, I found HomePod to be incredibly intriguing when it was first introduced. The idea of a speaker that could intelligently and dynamically tune itself based on a particular song or the speaker’s placement in a specific environment seemed like a fascinating new realm for home audio that I’d never considered. With the rise of streaming music services contributing to the decline of large stereo systems, the idea of a compact, easy-to-move, yet room-filling internet-connected speaker seemed like an attractive option. And as an Apple Music subscriber and owner of several Apple products, I already possessed the devices and was paying for the service needed to get the most out of the HomePod.

However, I was still hesitant about buying a HomePod. Over the years, I’ve been very impressed with the improving quality of Bluetooth speakers and their ability to blast a lot of sound from a relatively small device. I’ve been a very happy owner of JBL’s Flip 3 speaker, with its quivering side-mounted passive radiators providing a satisfying amount of bass without vibrating the speaker off the table. I already knew that the most likely place for a smart speaker in my house would be in the kitchen so I could listen to music or podcasts while cooking or washing dishes, but with my Flip 3 ably handling that job, HomePod’s $349 price seemed hard to justify.

Eventually, my curiosity about the HomePod got the best of me. But considering that this was a pricey item I didn’t really need, I decided to be prudent. Since a noisy, crowded Apple Store was not the best environment to experience HomePod’s sound quality and room tuning, my plan was to buy a HomePod, try it out at home, then bring it back to the Apple Store for a refund before Apple’s two-week, no-questions-asked return policy had elapsed. As someone who never buys tech in its first generation and prides himself on not making unnecessary purchases, I was pretty pleased with myself for my responsible, non-impulsive strategy.

But two weeks came and went, and my HomePod remained on the kitchen table. Despite its price, I was simply enjoying the quality and ease of my new listening experience too much to get rid of it. My Flip 3 was demoted to travel, garage, and outdoor use, and I’ve used my HomePod every single day I’ve been home in the year since I bought it.

This might surprise some of you considering the largely mixed reviews that followed the HomePod’s release, which echoed the types of praise, criticisms, and qualifications first-generation Apple products usually receive before going on to be successes. They went something like this:

- “Yes, HomePod has excellent sound quality. But, it’s way more expensive than other smart speakers.”

- “Yes, Siri on HomePod can handle basic questions and commands. But, Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant know and can do a lot more.”

- “Yes, HomePod works well if you have an iPhone and Apple Music. But, if you use Android and any other music services like Spotify, HomePod is basically useless.”

When early reports claimed that Apple had slashed its initial orders of HomePod by over 50% due to lack of demand, and later reports claimed that Apple was disappointed that HomePod had only managed to capture 4% of the smart speaker market, the tech press smugly declared HomePod to be a flop, further proof that Apple was doomed, was losing the war for the smart home, and was lost without Steve Jobs.

But is all this true? Is HomePod an “abject failure” (as Bloomberg’s Tim Culpan called it) as a result of its price and limitations?

After spending one year with HomePod and doing some research, I’d largely disagree. Here’s why.

Flop or Not?

Using two reports by Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) and Strategy Analytics, we can estimate that Apple sold roughly 5 million HomePods in 2018. In October 2018, Strategy Analytics conducted a poll of smart speaker users that ranked HomePod as only the ninth most popular smart speaker on the market, with Amazon Echo (23%), Echo Dot (21%), and Google Home (8%) making up the top three. Just 5 million speakers and ninth place sounds pretty bad, right? Certainly, but only if you ignore some important details from Strategy Analytics’ findings.

While HomePod is still in the single digit percentages when it comes to total smart speakers sold, Strategy Analytics found that HomePod was the market leader in revenue in the second quarter of 2018 with 16%, and captured a whopping 70% of the revenue for premium smart speakers costing more than $200. If this sounds familiar for Apple, it should. As Daring Fireball’s John Gruber put it, “[HomePod] seems like a typical Apple product: dominating the high end of the market, overall market share be damned.”

Now, I’m sure there are people at Apple who expected HomePod to sell more than 5 million units in its first year, and I’ll bet everyone at Apple wishes that HomePod had been an instant runaway success. And the fact that several stores, and even Apple itself, sold HomePod at a discount in 2018 — extremely unusual for an Apple product in its first year — is good evidence that Apple feels HomePod needs some help to move units. However, going from zero sales to 5 million in a single year would be considered a success for any new product, especially one that’s the first in a new category. Even Apple’s two most successful products ever — the iPod and the iPhone — sold in relatively small numbers in their first years, with 400,00 iPods sold in its first 14 months and 1.4 million iPhones sold in 2007 (though Apple was a much smaller company when those products launched). Both the iPod and iPhone were also criticized for being too expensive and for requiring Apple hardware and software (a Mac and iTunes) to be usable when they first launched.

One can argue that Apple’s smart speaker strategy is wrong, and that they should instead be trying to sell a larger number of smaller, less expensive speakers like Google’s and Amazon’s if Apple wants to establish itself as a dominant player in the smart home. That very well may be true, and Apple is rumored to be working on a smaller, cheaper version of the HomePod — or putting Siri and HomeKit capabilities in a speaker made by Apple-owned Beats — in order to get their smart speaker technology in more homes. But that doesn’t at all mean that the HomePod, which dominates the high-end segment of the market, is a flop.

For *Actual* Music Lovers

As I mentioned, the HomePod’s $349 price tag was initially a dealbreaker for me. That is, it was until I started listening to music on the HomePod in my own house.

The HomePod is, without question, the best-sounding piece of audio equipment I’ve ever owned. I’ve never had speakers that make music sound so clear, bright, full, expansive, and rich, almost like it was being performed right in front of me. I’m sure this is due to a combination of Apple’s custom speaker and amplifier design, HomePod’s dynamic processing and calibration, Apple Music’s audio encoding, and Apple’s A8 chip (the same as in the iPhone 6) that keeps all these elements working together in real time. But whatever it is, it’s the real deal. When the HomePod is playing, it sounds like the music is coming not just from the speaker, but the whole side of the room the HomePod is nearest to. And with HomePod’s seven tweeters arranged in a circle, there’s no sweet spot to move in and out of — the sound is coming at you no matter where you’re standing. Apple has always said that the number one goal for HomePod is to be a terrific speaker for listening to music, regardless of what kind of space it’s in, and the work and resources they put into achieving that goal is quite staggering.

Perhaps as importantly, HomePod has me listening to more music and appreciating it in new ways. Even if I’m only going to be in the kitchen for just five minutes, I’ll call out to Siri to play some tunes — something I wouldn’t do if it meant getting my Flip 3, turning it on, and pairing it with my iPhone. With HomePod’s excellent sound quality, I’m noticing details in songs that lesser speakers (or maybe ones with less smarts?) didn’t pick up. And since the sound from HomePod never distorts at high volumes, it’s a true joy to crank it to maximum volume, which makes it great if you want to throw a dance party or just rock out by yourself. It still amazes me that something so compact can get so loud, and I’ve enjoyed using it in conjunction with AirPlay 2, my MacBook Air, and Apple TV so I can have the same music playing throughout my house when I have people over.

I realize that sound quality is not a priority for most people, many of whom are content to listen to music on their smartphones’ included earbuds or tinny built-in speakers, smart speakers with sub-par audio, or low-quality Bluetooth speakers. And while most people will tell you that they love music, I’ve realized over the years that a majority of them actually don’t. They almost never go to concerts, put no effort into seeking out new music, don’t listen to music nearly as often as they could, rarely ever buy albums (or at least didn’t when that was how most people obtained music), and don’t really follow or seriously delve into artists they claim are their favorites. I think everyone loves certain songs, artists, or albums, often because they associate them with certain events, people, or phases in their lives. But if you truly love music, you make an effort to have it in your life as much as possible, are excited and motivated to discover more, and are willing to pay a bit extra to make sure your music sounds great. If that doesn’t sound like you, the HomePod probably won’t be worth the price.

But if it does (and you have the money), HomePod might be an excellent choice, especially since its price is actually very competitive with other large wireless speakers — like the $499 Sonos:5 or the $349 Google Home Max — and comes in well under most audiophile wireless speakers from companies like Klipsch, Master & Dynamic, and Bowers & Wilkins. Besides, at a time when people are willing to spend over $300 on a pair of high-end headphones, it’s hard to argue that HomePod’s price is outrageous, especially with some third-party stores selling it for as low as $249 on sale.

If you love using something on a daily basis that allows you to appreciate and savor something like the music that moves you — which I truly feel is one of life’s great joys — you’ll never feel like you didn’t get your money’s worth out of a HomePod.

Real Life Use vs. Party Tricks/Gimmicks

Probably the biggest criticism of the HomePod (aside from its price) is that Siri can’t do nearly as much as Alexa and Google Assistant. Google, with its years of experience scouring all of the internet’s information and studying how people search for it, has made Assistant great at answering most questions you throw at it. Alexa has thousands of “skills” — which are essentially apps — you can install that allow Echo to interact with more software, internet-connected products, and services. You can tell Alexa to re-order items you’ve bought on Amazon, read a bedtime story, play games, ask you trivia questions, start a guided meditation, check the data on your Fitbit, start your internet-connected car, order food, and almost anything else you can imagine. With Siri’s more limited abilities, it makes HomePod seem like a smart speaker without a lot of “smarts”, which caused many reviewers to dismiss it as a product that failed at its primary function.

However, this view of HomePod misses two very important points. First, Apple has always said that HomePod was created, first and foremost, to be a terrific-sounding speaker for listening to music, with smart assistant capabilities as a secondary function. In the roughly twelve-minute introduction of HomePod at WWDC in 2017, HomePod’s smart assistant features weren’t even mentioned until the last three minutes. The preceding nine minutes were devoted to explaining the hardware and software that makes HomePod a world-class music-listening experience, and nearly every HomePod review agreed that Apple knocked it out of the park when it comes to sound quality. Dismissing HomePod because Siri is a lesser digital assistant is a bit like condemning the Echo Dot and the Google Home Mini because music sounds terrible coming out of their tiny speakers. The Mini and the Dot are made to be inexpensive ways for users to interact with a digital assistant, get you into Amazon and Google’s ecosystems, and, if we’re being honest, to gather data to be monetized for advertising. They aren’t made to provide rich, room-filling sound — which is good, since they definitely don’t.

Second, there’s the reality of what people actually use smart speakers for. Four surveys conducted over the past two years by Adobe Analytics, Deloitte, Edison Research, and Activate all found that the number one function people use their smart speakers for is…listening to music. The next most popular uses are checking the weather, setting alarms and timers, and asking general questions, followed by things like hearing the news and asking what time it is (so high tech!). Granted, we are still in the early years of smart speakers, how to use them, and home automation, but at this point, smart speakers are mostly acting as voice-controlled versions of the kitchen radios and egg timers our parents and grandparents used.

This has definitely been borne out by my first year with HomePod. By far, the most common command I give HomePod is “Hey Siri, play my station”, which launches a personalized mix of songs based on the music in my Apple Music library, songs/artists I play often or have told Apple Music I like, and songs by artists who sound similar to ones I enjoy. I’ll also sometimes ask Siri to play the 80s pop station, a mix of songs by a certain artist, a particular song or album, or will AirPlay a podcast to HomePod from my iPhone so I can more easily skip ad breaks. Aside from listening to music and podcasts, my wife and I often use HomePod to add items to our shared groceries list.

And that’s basically it.

Using HomePod for timers doesn’t appeal to me because I like to be able to look at how much time has elapsed or is remaining, and I use my Apple Watch and iPhone to check the weather throughout the day. I prefer reading my news, I don’t have any smart home devices to control, and I have little or no interest in stumping Siri with random trivia questions, playing guessing games, or doing much of anything offered by the thousands of skills that supposedly make Amazon Echo such a marvel. When I do want to know some piece of information — like when the next Golden State Warriors game is, or the running time of a movie — I’m usually not in the kitchen and will most often ask Siri on my iPhone, Watch, or iMac. While Amazon and Google hope people will have little $50 smart assistant pucks stationed all over our homes — taking up surface space, power sockets, and with potentially insecure or data-gathering microphones always listening — I much prefer having a privacy-focused smart assistant on my wrist, in my pocket, or within arm’s reach, ready to use whenever and wherever I need it, including when I’m not in the house.