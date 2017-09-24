SLEEPING LIONS ALMOST LOST THEIR COACH!

Jim Caldwell scores a well deserved multi-year contract extension.

As the Detroit Lions started the season with two impressive wins, rumors about Jim Caldwell's future as the head coach began to surface. Fans and media started to voice concerns about Jim working without a contract extension, which lead to a bunch of rumors about his future in Detroit.

Sure the Detroit Lions haven’t won a playoff game under Jim Caldwell, but they have been winning which something no other coach of the Lions can brag about in the last 30 years.

Caldwell is 29–21 in his 3 plus years with the Lions and clearly earned the contract extension. What makes the extension unique is no one actually really knows when it was signed. All we’ve heard is the contract was signed earlier in the year.

Caldwell is liked by his players, respected around the league, and has been winning since he took over the Lions, which begs the question — why would a team with a losing history even consider not bringing him back?

Congrats to Jim, one of the really good guys in the NFL.

As for the Lions management, it took you a while, but you did the right thing by bringing Caldwell back — but seriously why did it take so long to reveal to the world that he had already signed an extension?