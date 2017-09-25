THE DARK KNIGHT — NOT

Derek Carr played like the opposite of a super hero…

The Oakland Raiders arrived in Washington D.C beaming with a ton of confidence. The kind of confidence that has family members not planning off-season vacations until the second week of February.

Well, that confidence quickly vanished during the the first quarter of the game. From the start of the game Derek Carr looked confused as did beast mode and the rest of the Raiders offense. It has been a long time since I’ve watched a top notch QB completely tank from the start to the end of a game.

Normally, a QB recovers for a few quarters, but Derek looked completely bewildered.

The Redskins defense is good, but they aren’t that good Derek!

By the 4th quarter, it was like Derek didn’t want to be on the field, I was actually screaming at my TV — bench him already. I’m not sure if he was sick or had something else on his mind, but Sunday nites game turned into an extremely dark-nite for Raider Nation.

GAME INFO:

The Redskins won the game 27 to 10. Carr had a passer rating under 53. That’s correct, I said under 53. During the 4th quarter he kept trying to throw interceptions — but the Redskins were good hosts and neglected to pick him off another two times. Carr had 1 TD, 2 interceptions and at least 5 other passes that had everyone, including the announcers scratching their heads.

No word yet if vacations in early February have been planned, but the Raiders aren’t going anywhere if the real Dark Knight doesn’t show up!