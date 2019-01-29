In a tidy room in Saitou’s lab filled with metal racks and a row of microscopes, graduate student Chika Yamashiro pulls a small, clear dish from a tray. At the center is a cloudy blob, one of a hundred reconstructed ovaries, each of which were growing — she hoped — a single human egg. “She’s really making a lot of these,” Saitou says.

In the latest IVG achievement from Saitou’s lab, Yamashiro led researchers in a study that used the technique to grow a very early stage version of a human egg — called an oogonia — from human stem cells derived from blood. The success, a historic first, was published in the journal Science in September 2018.

Now Yamashiro wants to see if she can nudge the cells to grow a little more. If she does, this dish under the microscope — or one of the dozens more on the racks — could be the first time anyone has made a full human egg outside the body. Like her mentor, she doesn’t have much use for pondering the implications. “I’m not interested,” says Yamashiro, laughing. As for other people’s curiosity, “I expected the reaction,” she says. She has friends who are infertile, which is hard. They wish she could fix their problems. But like Saitou, she just wants to know how sex cells form.

Saitou didn’t set out to solve anyone’s fertility woes. When he was selecting a research topic as a graduate student more than 20 years ago, he kept considering heavy philosophical questions about what it means to be human: How does our mind work? What is the meaning of life? Why do we have to die? But these questions weren’t objective enough and “were too difficult to answer,” he says. So he started thinking about human legacy in a different sense: How we are connected through the germ line, the genetic thread that ties one generation to the next ad infinitum. Saitou decided to “try to understand why only this certain lineage can do this kind of incredible task.”

Scientists have long labored to stitch together the basic story: An egg and sperm fertilize to form a single cell, where the genetic material from a male and female mix. The cell then furiously divides to make more cells, eventually forming stem cells, the foundation for an entire body. These stem cells can then evolve into any other cell, including sex cells. To reach the point where a fertility technician can punch out a piece of skin and transform it into sperm or eggs, scientists need to understand every key step in how a person is made, from how early sex cells develop in an embryo to what happens during puberty about 13 years later — and shrink the complexity and timeline of that development into a petri dish.

Saitou set out to understand these processes in mice in 1999, when he joined the lab of Azim Surani, a developmental biologist at the University of Cambridge. Then, in 2003, Saitou moved back to Japan to lead his own teams, eventually landing at Kyoto University.

In 2011, everything changed. Saitou’s colleague Katsuhiko Hayashi, another former student of Surani’s who was then an associate professor at Kyoto, was trying to decipher how early stage sperm forms in mice embryos. To do this, Hayashi was working with a relatively new type of stem cells called induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), which another lab at Kyoto University discovered, winning the lab’s head scientist the Nobel Prize. These iPSCs behave like regular stem cells, but rather than plucking them from an embryo — which is politically fraught — scientists nudge adult cells back into an embryonic-like state.

Courtesy of Katsuhiko Hayashi.

Hayashi reasoned that he could use iPSCs to reverse engineer how real sperm is built in the body. So he set to work stripping skin from dozens of mouse tails, dicing it up, and transforming it into stem cells. But his research question had an intriguing side effect: He was making sperm from skin. No one in the world had done that before. And it worked.

When the research was published in 2011, it made headlines in most major newspapers in Japan. “I was so surprised,” Hayashi says from his new lab at Kyushu University in Fukuoka, about 400 miles southwest from Kyoto. “It kind of changed my work, actually.”

After the paper’s success, Hayashi and Saitou veered into unplanned territory to make early stage mouse eggs from mouse skin. In 2012, when the results were published, the reaction was even bigger, Hayashi says, in part because when it comes to fertility, eggs are the limited resource. Fertile women have about 300,000 eggs by puberty, only a few hundred of which have the chance to be fertilized. Men can make around 1,500 sperm every second.

The duo continued moving forward, and in 2016, they reported yet another historic first: From mouse skin, their team made full eggs in a dish. Not only that, but using in vitro fertilization (IVF), they transplanted embryos from the artificial eggs into a live mouse. The process was inefficient: Only 3.5 percent of the embryos were viable. Still, the mouse gave birth to eight pups. The mouse pups appeared healthy, although the researchers didn’t do a formal study to be sure. (Hayashi plans such studies in the future.) Though the mother ate two pups, as mice will do, the other six survived and had their own litters.

The 2016 paper was impressive in part because mature eggs are so complex. Sperm is just a sack of genetic programming; the egg holds not only DNA but also a nutrient-rich gel that is necessary for cell development. As Hiyashi puts it, the egg is “the nature of life.” But in order to get an egg to develop in a dish, the Japanese scientists had to recreate the way it works in an embryo, which isn’t fully understood.

In the embryo, sex cells develop at the same time as the organs that will hold them — the ovaries or testes — which in turn provide vital signals that tell the sex cells how to grow. So, to make the egg, the scientists needed to provide at least the semblance of a developing ovary. To do this, they used embryonic ovarian cells from a mouse to grow a miniature version in the dish, like the ones Yamashiro is now testing. (Because it is difficult to get human fetal tissue, she is growing the human egg cells in fetal mouse ovaries.)

Creating a makeshift ovary from fetal tissues may work for mice or human cells in a lab, but it won’t likely be accepted by society when it comes to people. “Where are those fetal cells going to come from?” asks Amander Clark, a stem cell biologist at the University of California, Los Angeles. “Are they going to be human in nature? If they are, will human fetal tissue need to be used? Or could they be made from another species?” Hayashi hopes the answer will lie in using iPSCs to grow an embryonic-like human ovary, although it’s a work in progress.

“At some point, it’s going to be — with reviews from about a million different committees — a leap into the unknown.”

Then there is the matter of translating the rest of the work to people. “A mouse isn’t a human” is a common refrain in biomedical research. While mice may hint at how human biology works, the biological signals in a developing embryo — and the timeline — are different from one species to another. Both Hayashi and Saitou are taking an intermediate step by translating the work to monkeys, which, they hope, will give more clues to how it might work in humans. Today, the pair aren’t exactly competitors, but there’s delicate maneuvering between them. Whereas they worked together in the past, Hayashi’s new lab focuses on areas that don’t directly conflict with Saitou’s research. Saitou, for example, is using macaques for his monkey studies, so Hayashi chose marmosets.

Despite the unknowns, Hayashi and Saitou receive regular emails, as do others in the field, from infertile people from all over the world asking whether they could try the technology or donate cells for research. The scientists have mixed feelings. “It’s complicated, actually,” Hayashi says. “On this side, I really want to help them. But on that side, it is actually too preliminary to adapt.”