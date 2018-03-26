Where the Internet Goes to Be Insulted

Over half of redditors are between 18 and 29, nearly three-quarters are male, and two-thirds are white. Given that unoppressed demographic’s predominance, it should come as no surprise that Roast Me often turns freely and unabashedly racist, sexist, ableist, xenophobic, homophobic, and more. For black roastees, most roasts, including those in “Dark Meat,” one of Roast Me’s themed highlights albums, rely on age-old stereotypes: You’re poor, you don’t know who your father is, and you’ll probably either end up shot or in jail. For roastees who appear to be Muslim, the roasts are similarly predictable, revolving around terrorism and 9/11.

Despite Reddit making headlines for being anti-women and fostering misogynistic Red Pill philosophy, and despite the fact that most women who post on Roast Me get ripped apart, submissions by women are relatively frequent. In a grown-up, 21st-century version of throwing sand at your biggest preschool crush, redditors are obsessed with the women of Roast Me.

Beyond the celebrity and “celebrity” roasts, a majority of the subreddit’s all-time top submissions are by conventionally attractive young women, whom redditors berate for their beauty and creepily hit on in equal measure. (The most popular highlights album is “The Ladies of /r/RoastMe.”) I, like many others, first became aware of Roast Me when the roast of one such woman, a 27-year-old Houston-based model named Niece Waidhofer, went viral last year.

Niece is the type of person whom redditors view with equal parts disdain, skepticism, and lecherousness: a stereotypically and self-awarely “hot” woman who puts concerted effort into her outward appearance with the purpose, at least in part, of growing her following on social media. Her Roast Me submission — ample cleavage, angular cheekbones, eyes haloed by a ring light made for selfies — had been Photoshopped, as numerous eagle-eyed redditors pointed out, to make her waist smaller and her bust larger. Her post title, “Fuck it,” reeked of someone indifferent to the community’s come-as-you-are ethos, of someone who believed she was above criticism. For Roast Me’s piranha-like men, all sharp-toothed and voracious and prone to predatory frenzy, Niece was bait.

The roasts came fast and furious. Most were unimaginative variants of a tired trope: You’re an attention-whoring slut with daddy issues. One redditor called her an “entitled plastic whore,” writing, “Your push up bra could strangle the 3 children you abandoned and spent the child support to shoot heroin up with your junkie buddies and get new surgery on your already overdone and fake tits.” When Niece responded to “a handful of roasts that I felt didn’t make an attempt at humor,” a mild-mannered self-defense strategy, redditors smelled blood in the water. They attacked her for being an objectively attractive woman so insecure that she got “butthurt” by being called ugly and vapid. Some enterprising men dug through her Instagram for identifiable places, then shared what they thought to be her home address. Others sent her death and rape threats.

Before long, Niece had deleted her Reddit account. She then posted on Instagram about her Roast Me experience, noting that a redditor masquerading as her ex-boyfriend under the username Neice_Ex_Throwaway — who’d made claims about her nipples, tattoos, and actress aspirations in a comment that was widely upvoted for its apparent believability — had spelled her name wrong. By then, Niece’s post had already skyrocketed up the Reddit ranks, cementing its place as the second most popular Roast Me thread of all time. A Roast Me moderator noted that the day of her roast was one of the subreddit’s highest-traffic days ever.

Contrary to redditors’ beliefs, Niece wasn’t hoping to receive compliments. “There are plenty of other subreddits for that,” she wrote to me by email. “I knew people would be funny/mean, and I knew people would be mean/mean, but I did not expect people to dox me and threaten to burn my house down. I laugh about it now because it was probably just a bunch of hormonal, angry teenagers, but at the time it was pretty scary.” Still, she thought that “99 percent of the roasts were funny” and didn’t regret posting on Roast Me. The post’s virality, in fact, led to a huge increase in her Instagram following, and she now lives comfortably off the money she makes on the platform.

I assumed the act of a woman deleting her account after posting on Roast Me — a knee-jerk response to falling into a nearly all-male echo chamber of verbal sludge — would be commonplace. It wasn’t. Despite the fact that nearly every Roast Me submission by women gets inundated with sexually charged comments of both the You’re a stupid cum dumpster and Please be my beautiful personal cum dumpster variety, the female roastees I spoke to told me they expected as much. Abby wasn’t “bothered or hurt at all,” adding that the mean-spirited comments were from “people [who] don’t get the point” of the subreddit. Emily told me, “I think I was an easy target because I’m a woman.” Nonetheless, she enjoyed reading the roasts, so much so that she’s told her friends to post their own photos. The only thing that upset her was when people roasted her boyfriend at the time. “That was uncalled for,” she said. “Everything else was fine.”