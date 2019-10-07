Does America’s Math Curriculum Add Up?

I use mathematical thinking, statistics, and data analysis constantly, whether I’m writing economics papers, trying to get better at golf, or hoping to pick winners at the race track. But the math tools I actually use, and the math tools I see people around me actually using, seem to have nothing to do with what my kids are learning in school.

Jo Boaler, a professor of mathematics education at Stanford University and an expert on reforming math education, says that one of the biggest problems with the math curriculum in the U.S. today is that it’s a relic of a bygone era.

“It was a long time ago that somebody in the U.S. decided to teach what I think of as the geometry sandwich — a course of algebra for a whole year, followed by a course of geometry for a whole year, and then another course of algebra,” Boaler says. “I don’t know any other country that does that, and it’s part of the problem.”

In the United States, it was elite universities that first spurred the teaching of higher-level math. In 1820, for instance, Harvard began requiring knowledge of algebra to gain admittance. As a result, secondary schools started teaching algebra. Fifty years later, Harvard added geometry to its requirements, and the secondary schools followed suit.

After the Soviet Union launched Sputnik in 1957, math education became a matter of national security. The math curriculum was overhauled with two different goals in mind. The first was to increase the number of engineers, mathematicians, and scientists. This led to the introduction of higher-level, more abstract math in the high school curriculum. The second goal was to develop a workforce that could do the complex calculations required to support the military and space efforts. Remember, this predates the age of modern computers.

“In a way, we’re teaching kids to be computers, and they’re learning to do what computers do,” Boaler says. “So, high school, in particular, has lots of antiquated methods that students sit and work out by hand. They will never do that again in their lives. What kids can be doing that computers cannot be doing is creative, flexible thinking.”

Boaler has devoted her academic career to developing new ways of teaching math that generate creative, flexible thinking. Her work has had a massive impact. A website she helped develop, youcubed.org, translates academic research into actionable ideas for teachers to use in their classrooms. Youcubed has tallied 32 million page views over the last three years.

But actually changing how math is taught in American classrooms is difficult. Boaler knows this firsthand. During the early 2000s, she was working on implementing a new curriculum and found herself caught up in what’s known as the “Math Wars” — a debate between reformists and traditionalists over how math should be taught. The battle was fierce; Boaler says one opponent even staged a hunger strike.

“I interviewed some of the parents working to stop the new curriculum,” Boaler says, “and I remember one of the mothers saying to me, ‘You know, I’m not traditional about anything else, but if you can change math, anything can change.’”