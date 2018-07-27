What’s the most important number in the world? Bill McKibben thinks it’s 350. The environmental activist co-founded 350.org, a climate advocacy group, as a way to popularize the finding of a 2008 paper: CO2 in the atmosphere will need to be reduced to at most 350 parts per million “if humanity wishes to preserve a planet similar to that on which civilization developed…” We were at around 280 ppm before we began to burn coal, oil, and gas en masse. This April, we reached 410 ppm.

Yet it is a little appreciated fact that many of us at home, school, and work breathe air containing CO2 concentrations of 1,000 ppm every day. It’s because the air we exhale holds around a hundred times more CO2 — about 40,000 ppm — than the air we inhale. Badly ventilated classrooms and overcrowded conference rooms can reach 2,000 ppm, well above the point when air starts to feel “stuffy,” at 600 ppm. Concentrations above that can cause classic symptoms of CO2 poisoning: labored breathing, headaches, rapid pulse rate, hearing loss, hyperventilation, sweating, and fatigue.

Scientists like William Fisk, who studies the relationship between human health and performance and indoor-air quality at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, worry that long-term exposures to these conditions could be toxic. Even at lower levels, the effect appears to still be strong enough to influence whether kids make it to school.

In 2004, Fisk led a study of over 425 classrooms from 22 schools in Washington and Idaho. He found that “1000 ppm increases in the difference between indoor and outdoor CO2 concentrations were associated with 10–20 percent relative increases in student absence.” This result echoed the findings of a 2000 study, which found that reducing the ventilation rates of office buildings by 50 percent — with corresponding bumps of indoor CO2 concentration — was linked with a 50 percent uptick in short-term absences of office workers.

Even if they do make it to school, high indoor concentrations of CO2 can make it hard for students to concentrate. A couple years ago, Joel Jean, a postdoc at MIT studying solar energy, became alarmed when he read about how common indoor school and work atmospheres can also degrade human cognition. For example, a 2012 study concluded that at “1,000 ppm CO2, compared with 600 ppm, performance was significantly diminished on six of nine metrics of decision-making performance.” At 2,500 ppm, performance levels became more or less “dysfunctional.” A 2014 study found that indoor air quality improvements could be a “more cost-effective way to improve standardized test scores” than reducing class sizes. A 2016 study upped the ante: Researchers simulated the indoor air-quality of “green,” or LEED certified, buildings along with conventional ones to test the cognitive performance of a group of professionals in a realistic setting. “This study was designed to reflect indoor office environments in which large numbers of people work every day,” the authors wrote.

They found that seven of nine cognitive function domains tested in a strategic management simulation decreased as CO2 increased. Employee scores were 15 percent lower in a day spent working at 945 ppm, and 50 percent lower at 1,400 ppm, relative to working under green conditions with elevated ventilation rates. The researchers concluded, “These exposures should be investigated in other indoor environments, such as homes, schools, and airplanes, where decrements in cognitive function and decision making could have significant impacts on productivity, learning, and safety.”

Jean decided to log the CO2 concentration in his bedroom for two years and keep track of his sleep schedule. The CO2 levels get “especially bad in late fall, when it’s too cold to leave windows open but not cold enough to need central heating,” he wrote. “From October through December, the average CO2 level in my bedroom rises overnight by more than 1500 ppm,” to over 2,500 ppm, and “peaks above 3,000 ppm.” These levels affect the quality of our sleep. A 2016 study found that sleep quality and the “perceived freshness of bedroom air improved significantly when the CO2 level was lower, as did next-day reported sleepiness and ability to concentrate and the subjects’ performance on a test of logical thinking.” Jean started cracking his bedroom door open at night, and saw the average CO2 level drop by 500 ppm.

The growing concentration of carbon dioxide in outdoor air makes all of this worse, for at least two reasons. First, venting outdoor air indoors will become less effective since “fresh” air will itself be stuffier. The more CO2 in the atmosphere, the easier it is for us to build up CO2 concentrations indoors to undesirable levels. How fast indoor concentrations end up rising, and how high they eventually get, depends on, among other things, the ventilation capacity of a space, its volume, the amount of people, and their age, sex, body weight, and level of physical exertion. (A 2017 study outlines how to do this calculation.)

Second, extreme weather conditions caused by climate change will complicate our ability to control indoor-air quality. Fisk said it’ll be so hot outside during heat waves that nobody will want to open their windows — and after a flood poorly ventilated rooms can remain damp and breed mold, which can be associated with respiratory symptoms. Rising humidity levels during summer will impede the function of air conditioning units, particularly older ones.

Fisk argues that, as the ambient level of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere rises, it will become harder and more expensive to keep its concentration in indoor atmospheres at acceptable levels. It will become difficult for most schools, due to lack of funds, to outfit their classrooms with adequate ventilation systems. And “it would take an unreasonable amount of plants,” he said, to act as a carbon sink in these classrooms. A 2018 paper didn’t mince words: “…direct impacts of anthropogenic CO2 emissions on human cognitive performance may be unavoidable.”

The situation becomes even more acute for indoor athletic competitions. One 2006 paper closes with the sobering thought that we are likely to observe the first effects of low-level CO2 poisoning in athletic events, “where maintenance of present performance records becomes difficult and the establishment of improved performance records never occur.” The economic productivity of jobs involving physical human labor may also decrease.

Jean echoes the threat that climate change poses to indoor air. It is “one of the scariest and most underreported impacts of climate change… Rising CO2 levels in the atmosphere lead to higher CO2 levels in our workplaces and homes, which make it harder for us to work and think effectively.” In other words, even if you live far from flood, drought, and wildfire danger, climate change could still disrupt your life, by changing the very air you breathe.