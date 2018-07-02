When I first told my friends I was going home for a few months to get electrocuted, they thought I was insane. I think some of them wondered if I was literally insane, given that electrocution-related therapies are often associated with psychiatric institutions. These days when I see my friends, they often eye me sideways. Is Siddhi mad? Is the electrocution helping? What’s wrong with her, anyway? But given that for me, the treatment was a last-ditch effort at treating an incurable condition, I wasn’t bothered by how extreme it seemed to some people.

Since I was a teenager, I’ve struggled with chronic pain — the result of repeated shoulder dislocations from my earlier years in gymnastics. I was also a double bassist, and though my injuries had never been particularly debilitating, they left me with a tremor in my right hand that made a career path in music untenable. By the time I was in college, five years later, I had fibromyalgia — debilitating fatigue, widespread pain, and an inability to regulate body temperature. The onset was sudden — I was halfway through my undergraduate degree when I woke up one day and couldn’t move the right half of my body. My mobility eventually returned, but the strange symptoms and a searing pain down my right side lingered.

The next year was filled with diagnostic tests. I had chronic fatigue that forced me to drop out of university for a semester and a crippling pain that made me wish I was dead. Doctors prescribed a range of opioids, muscle relaxants, and antidepressants, but nothing helped my symptoms. Instead, the drugs messed with my head and destroyed my stomach lining. I hated testing new medications. There was nothing worse than the devastation of trying a new drug and having it briefly work, then fail, over and over. I was confused, distressed, and in physical agony. At one point, I even started researching euthanasia in Switzerland, where assisted suicide is legal under certain conditions.

Before getting sick, I’d planned to become a doctor. I’d eyed MD/PhD programs with great interest and wanted to pursue a career in organ transplantation research. I was proud of my ambition; I’m the only person in my family to go to graduate school. And even though the pain nearly sidelined me completely, I went ahead and applied after I’d finished my bachelor’s degree.

But my symptoms became so severe, I had to finish my final three semesters of undergraduate study remotely. I was plagued with such terrible fatigue that I could no longer attend on-site classes. Being mostly bedridden had its perks — because I couldn’t do much besides read, my grades stayed high. The transience of my disease meant that I could be normal for short periods of time. I was accepted into multiple summer research fellowship programs that I managed to attend and complete. I kept my condition hidden — only my closest friends knew I was sick. By the time I finished my Bachelor’s degree, I had been offered several graduate school MSc-PhD opportunities around the world. I was frustrated, trapped in a body I no longer recognized as my own, but determined: I made a deal with myself that I wouldn’t do anything about Switzerland until I completed my doctoral studies.

Last month, I successfully submitted my PhD thesis in bioengineering. Today, I’m confident that if I hadn’t tried that electricity-based treatment, I never would have made it this far.

The most well-known electrocution-based therapy, electroconvulsive therapy (ECT), or electroshock therapy, was developed in the late 18th century. The technique effectively involves controlled amounts of electric currents being applied to a person’s head in order to change their brain activity — similar to how you’d jump-start a car battery. ECT was initially used to treat people suffering from severe mental illness; its use in mental asylums throughout the 19th century contributed to the reputation that electrical stimulation has today.

Ultimately, it was the use of electrocution-based therapy in mental institutions during the 20th century that made the method infamous. ECT was detailed in books like One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, which Ken Kesey based on his experiences working at a San Francisco psychiatric ward in the 1950s. It wasn’t until the following decade that ECT was combined with anesthesia and muscle relaxants, making the method significantly safer.

This period in ECT’s history was remarkable — it had become a standard form of treatment for mental health problems, but public mistrust of the method increased in tandem. Celebrities including Ernest Hemingway, Sylvia Plath, Vivien Leigh, and Lou Reed all underwent ECT treatments around this time. Many of them remarked upon its distressing side effects, such as memory loss and confusion. Some commented on its ability to improve their conditions. Others killed themselves.

ECT’s decline in popularity occurred mainly because of various human-rights cases involving Cuckoo’s Nest–style abuses. The development of antipsychotic drugs and other medications occurred around the same time, and psychiatrists started to favor pharmaceutical alternatives over ECT. As doctors moved toward prescribing drugs for mental illnesses, electrical stimulation was temporarily forgotten.

Thanks to myriad advances in our understanding of the brain’s electrical signaling, today’s electrical stimulation therapies are markedly different from earlier models. Several kinds of electrical stimulation treatments now exist, from portable devices you can buy at your local pharmacy to the modernized ECT you may have seen while watching Homeland.

The electrical stimulation I’m undergoing, for instance, doesn’t even come close to ECT. My treatment center offers noninvasive transcranial alternating current, direct current, magnetic, random noise, and vagus nerve stimulation. Another type of electrical stimulation is transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS). I tried TENS several years ago, but it did nothing for my pain. Transcranial random noise stimulation also had no effect. But the electrical stimulation therapy I continue to receive twice a month keeps me in complete remission. These kinds of positive effects have been seen in people with depression, cerebral palsy and dystonia, refractory epilepsy, chronic pain, phantom limb pain, multiple sclerosis, attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder, motor control in Parkinson’s disease, and many other conditions.

The treatment I receive feels only tingly, not painful. I sit in a chair and am, quite often, functional enough to write articles like this one while being zapped. But it’s not without side effects: Internally, it feels like my somatosensory system has been restructured. I went through a period where I didn’t feel pain at all, and I have several burns that I couldn’t feel happening as a consequence. Following sessions, I’m comically absentminded and have experienced a fair amount of memory loss, although it mostly returns when prompted. Although I find challenging tasks easier than ever, I have also spent the past nine months developing coping strategies to not leave the gas on or walk in front of traffic.

A substantial number of people probably opt for electrical stimulation because they’re in similar situations to me: They have nothing else to try and nothing else to lose. I considered my treatment a last-ditch attempt at life. I am still blown away every day that I wake up and am not in pain.

When I started noninvasive brain stimulation, in September 2017, my sudden ability to feel happiness was so overwhelming that I spent most of my first three months of treatment feeling hypomanic. There aren’t sufficient words in the English language to describe what it’s like to jump from being in suicidal levels of pain to simply not. Since then, I’ve had about 30 sessions, most of them 90 minutes long, spaced two weeks apart. Both the positive effects and the side effects are consistent; other people being treated for similar conditions have experienced reduced positive effects and no side effects whatsoever after becoming accustomed to the therapy.

Electrical stimulation therapies are experiencing a revival, and I’m glad, because I sincerely believe they are going to revolutionize medicine. Within my specific branch of noninvasive electrical stimulation exists a range of protocols that can help treat depression, chronic fatigue and pain, gastric motility disorders, and many other conditions. Implanted stimulation devices are also available for conditions such as neuropathic pain, refractory epilepsy, and depression. In recent years, the field has hit noteworthy milestones, with electrical stimulation positively affecting the recovery of stroke victims and those with spinal cord injuries. Today, some of the best medical centers in the world, such as the Harvard Medical School affiliate McLean Hospital, Johns Hopkins Medical Center, and the Mayo Clinic, offer different forms of brain stimulation.

Even for me, as a bioengineer working with electrical stimulation of in vitro biological systems, this area of medicine feels a lot like the blind leading the blind. In some countries, clinical psychologists are allowed to administer noninvasive brain stimulation, while other countries require that practitioners have specific medical licenses. Despite incredible advances, few randomized, controlled studies exist on the effectiveness of these methods. Various leaders in the field acknowledge that we still do not know the range of positive effects and side effects these therapies can have. Anecdotally, I’ve heard that some clinics are offering neurofeedback and biofeedback in conjunction with noninvasive stimulation, allowing patients to claim neuro- and biofeedback on their insurance while receiving more experimental treatments. Although many devices, such as those for transcranial magnetic stimulation, are FDA approved, others, like the ones I use to manage my condition, are not.

Now that I have found something that works, I’m considering an implanted electrical stimulating device. Bimonthly sessions of electrical stimulation are unsustainable and expensive and have cost me several thousand dollars. The specific protocols I use for my disease have not yet been implemented to work in miniaturized, implantable devices. Nonetheless, spinal-cord stimulation devices and vagus nerve implants are growing in popularity and becoming more readily available.

One of these could work on me, although I’m reluctant to undergo an expensive surgical procedure unless it’s highly likely to work. I’m mostly looking forward to seeing the field of electrical stimulation progress and become better known. If it can literally change whether or not a person has the will to live, it’s time to start talking about that aspect of this treatment, rather than its outdated history.