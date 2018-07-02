When I first told my friends I was going home for a few months to get electrocuted, they thought I was insane. I think some of them wondered if I was literally insane, given that electrocution-related therapies are often associated with psychiatric institutions. These days when I see my friends, they often eye me sideways. Is Siddhi mad? Is the electrocution helping? What’s wrong with her, anyway? But given that for me, the treatment was a last-ditch effort at treating an incurable condition, I wasn’t bothered by how extreme it seemed to some people.

Since I was a teenager, I’ve struggled with chronic pain — the result of repeated shoulder dislocations from my earlier years in gymnastics. I was also a double bassist, and though my injuries had never been particularly debilitating, they left me with a tremor in my right hand that made a career path in music untenable. By the time I was in college, five years later, I had fibromyalgia — debilitating fatigue, widespread pain, and an inability to regulate body temperature. The onset was sudden — I was halfway through my undergraduate degree when I woke up one day and couldn’t move the right half of my body. My mobility eventually returned, but the strange symptoms and a searing pain down my right side lingered.

The next year was filled with diagnostic tests. I had chronic fatigue that forced me to drop out of university for a semester and a crippling pain that made me wish I was dead. Doctors prescribed a range of opioids, muscle relaxants, and antidepressants, but nothing helped my symptoms. Instead, the drugs messed with my head and destroyed my stomach lining. I hated testing new medications. There was nothing worse than the devastation of trying a new drug and having it briefly work, then fail, over and over. I was confused, distressed, and in physical agony. At one point, I even started researching euthanasia in Switzerland, where assisted suicide is legal under certain conditions.

Before getting sick, I’d planned to become a doctor. I’d eyed MD/PhD programs with great interest and wanted to pursue a career in organ transplantation research. I was proud of my ambition; I’m the only person in my family to go to graduate school. And even though the pain nearly sidelined me completely, I went ahead and applied after I’d finished my bachelor’s degree.

But my symptoms became so severe, I had to finish my final three semesters of undergraduate study remotely. I was plagued with such terrible fatigue that I could no longer attend on-site classes. Being mostly bedridden had its perks — because I couldn’t do much besides read, my grades stayed high. The transience of my disease meant that I could be normal for short periods of time. I was accepted into multiple summer research fellowship programs that I managed to attend and complete. I kept my condition hidden — only my closest friends knew I was sick. By the time I finished my Bachelor’s degree, I had been offered several graduate school MSc-PhD opportunities around the world. I was frustrated, trapped in a body I no longer recognized as my own, but determined: I made a deal with myself that I wouldn’t do anything about Switzerland until I completed my doctoral studies.

Last month, I successfully submitted my PhD thesis in bioengineering. Today, I’m confident that if I hadn’t tried that electricity-based treatment, I never would have made it this far.