The first thing to look at may be your uncomfortable feeling itself. Is it even appropriate? What exactly have you done, or left undone, that you should feel ashamed or guilty about?

Recently, I spoke to a New Yorker who felt a huge burden of responsibility for something Donald Trump had done. But she didn’t do this thing. Trump did. The guilt was his, not hers. If he doesn’t seem to feel guilty, that doesn’t mean she has to. She didn’t even vote for him.

Feeling responsible for something without having the power to change it is profoundly demotivating. It makes you less helpful to those around you, less present, and certainly much less fun. As this woman told me herself: While she was fretting about the president’s actions, she was neglecting her husband and young child.

Now, I’m not saying she was totally powerless to help the children who’d been separated from their parents by Trump’s immigration policy, nor that she was wrong to be appalled by what she saw of its effects on the news. She does have some agency, and I’ll come back to that. But before deciding whether she should use it, we might first consider what can happen when we take responsibility for somebody else’s actions.

Turning to another sphere entirely, people related to alcoholics typically seek to alter and control the alcoholic’s drinking habits, cover up for them, and feel the shame of the alcoholism themselves. Children of alcoholics become caretakers while still young and can go on to spend their entire lives “rescuing” others. In the process, they suppress their own wants and needs until they don’t even know they have any.

If you see any parallel with Americans who take on responsibility for the actions of Donald Trump, that’s intentional. If you don’t, please bear with me.

From one hour to the next, you’re bombarded with distressing stories — on TV news, in newspapers, and on social media — calling for you to Do Something.

In Al-Anon, the 12-step recovery program for relatives of alcoholics, individuals learn to overcome the lifelong habit of trying to “fix” everything — having already painfully discovered, in many cases, that it’s impossible to control the behavior of others. They also learn that if you try to run somebody else’s life, you deprive them of the opportunity to take responsibility for themselves. Even with the best intentions, you infantilize them, and you may not be forgiven, far less thanked.

It’s not just alcoholics who might resent your interference.

I’ve learned this painful lesson myself. A few years ago, I was invited to interview representatives of the deaf community in the UK, where I live, for a campaign video. Afterward, I said, “How else can I help?” only to be told very bluntly that nobody wanted my help and that my question was patronizing.

I felt confused and resentful: Hadn’t they asked me to help? No, they’d asked me to do an interview. The word they objected to was “help.” It gave the impression that I thought I was special, better than them, reaching down from on high to lend a hand. I certainly hadn’t intended it that way, but I was (eventually) grateful to the person who was honest enough to tell me how she felt.

I saw something similar last year, in London, when the 24-story Grenfell Tower housing block went up in flames. Seventy-one people were killed in the fire. In the aftermath, well-meaning campaigners used words that felt patronizing to some of the survivors and families they claimed to be speaking for. It struck me, as it has struck me several times since, that campaigners who engage with something that isn’t their own cause must be very careful not to be seen to be doing it in bad faith.

Plus, there can be a horrible whiff of pride in people who constantly wring their hands about other people’s problems — as if they have no problems of their own. Through an excess of liberal guilt, they might say that their own problems are insignificant compared to the hardships of others. But who’s comparing? I’ve always been uncomfortable about the phrase “first-world problems,” because although its application can be funny (“I’ve run out of quinoa!”), it leads, by frequent repetition, to a sense that people with any kind of privilege should never complain or worry about anything.

You don’t need to be a widowed billionaire to know that privilege does not protect anybody from heartache. In therapy, practitioners try not to see the world through a hierarchy of suffering; even if one person’s problem looks more terrible than another’s, they both feel real pain. We all have problems, big and small. Don’t be too proud to share your own. Perhaps somebody can help.