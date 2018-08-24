At night, Horseshoe Falls is illuminated for tourists by fantastically colored spotlights that give it the impression of a once-majestic beast dressed up for a circus. Looming above, the city of Niagara Falls, Ontario, does the circus metaphor justice, with its hotel-casinos, wax museums, and strip clubs, popular among the many bachelor parties that visit the area.
On the evening of October 19, 2003, a man with an uncanny resemblance to Ron Jeremy — mustache, paunch, receding hairline — stopped into one of those clubs for what was, given its context, a pretty notable drinking session.
The man’s name was Kirk Jones. He was a 40-year-old out-of-work auto parts salesman from Canton, Michigan. The next morning, he planned on heaving himself into the cold waters of the Niagara River and plummeting over the 188-foot precipice of Horseshoe Falls, the more dramatic of the two cataracts that make up Niagara Falls. Moreover, he intended to perform the stunt without a life-supporting device of any kind — not a barrel, not even a life jacket. Nobody in the history of Niagara Falls had ever accomplished such a feat.
In the circus world of Niagara Falls, the Kirk Jones story is the most bizarre of all.
Eight weeks earlier, Jones had traveled to the falls with his parents, Ray and Doris, with whom he lived in Michigan. Ray was planning on shutting down his auto parts plant, where Kirk worked in the gauge manufacturing department. Ray and Doris were retiring to Oregon, leaving Jones without a job or home. Jones was single, constantly feuding with his older brother Keith, and was, by all accounts, a bit of a sad sack, but an affable and well-liked one.
Jones had long been interested in the Falls and during the family trip found himself thinking about making the leap. He spotted a place where the water fell away from the rocks and reportedly tested it by dropping chunks of Styrofoam in that general direction. He told friends and his parents about his plan. Ray wired him $300 for the trip.
For the second trip, Jones asked his friend Bob Krueger to drive him from Michigan. Krueger, who was 52, unemployed, and living with Jones and his folks at the time, agreed. (“I’m not gonna lie, we were partying,” is how Krueger describes his relationship with Kirk at the time.)
They paid two visits to the waterfall to gauge the crowds and figure out where and when Jones could jump so he wouldn’t get busted. Jones bought a cheap video camera from a pawn shop and enlisted Krueger to be his videographer. They practiced using the camera — focusing, zooming, etc. — in the parking lot of the fleabag Alpine Motel, where they were staying.
At dawn, Jones consumed another pint of vodka for “liquid courage” and then went to the river with Krueger. Wearing jeans, white sneakers, a red sweater under two thick winter jackets, and a baseball cap, Jones hoisted his leg over the railing mere meters from the precipice. In his pocket was a sealed plastic bag with his Social Security card, birth certificate, and a piece of paper with his address and parents’ phone number on it. Jones had written a goodbye note to his friends and family, just in case, and left it in Krueger’s car with the remaining $30 of his dad’s money.
Jones held on tight to the railing, not sure if he could do it. Krueger handled the camera.
A concerned woman passing by saw Jones on the wrong side of the railing and asked, “You’re not going to jump, are you?”
Jones replied, “I think I will.”
Krueger’s video, later recovered by police, completely misses Jones entering the water. Instead, it shows a blur of pavement as he runs some 300 yards along Table Rock, a large shelf at the falls’ edge, to a spot where he could see to the bottom.
“Kirk, goddamn, Kirk!” Krueger screamed. “My buddy just went over the falls!”
Onlookers can be heard gasping as they spot Jones entering the river and falling, feet first, over the drop, among the 600,000 gallons of water that spill over Horseshoe Falls every second. One witness later reported seeing a smile on his face as he went.
Jones’ body spun like a corkscrew as he fell. Below, hidden beneath the mist, was violent water, enormous underwater boulders, and a crevice that goes nearly as deep as the falls are high. Bystanders assumed they had witnessed one of the 25 or so suicides that occur at Niagara Falls each year.
But then, down below, a miracle: A heavyset man emerged, crawling onto the rocks. Dazed, he tossed off the two winter jackets and lay down for a moment. Then he stood and looked up at the stunned audience above. He raised his arms in a V as the crowd cheered.
“I left every problem I had at the bottom of the gorge that day,” Jones said later.
Rescuers descended to his rescue and found he had two broken ribs and a bruised vertebrae but was otherwise unharmed. A surveillance camera caught the police escorting Jones away in handcuffs.
At once, in an act that was both incredibly brave and unfathomably stupid, Kirk Jones became the first person in recorded history to survive a drop over Niagara Falls without any form of safety device. Gone was the hapless schlub from suburban Michigan; arrived was the fearless conqueror of Niagara Falls.
