The IRL escape room boom has its roots in a few popular pieces of youth culture that enjoyed a particular moment in the mid-1990s — things like Choose Your Own Adventure books and manga. But point-and-click video games, which plopped players down in confined spaces and had them search for clues in an attempt to escape, are the real primordial ooze out of which the modern escape room emerged. And Takao Kato is the man who made it happen.

In 2007, Kato began holding the first Riaru Dasshutsu Ge-mu, or Real Escape Games, in bars, restaurants and the occasional abandoned hospital around Japan. The games were a hit among twenty- and thirtysomethings and soon spread throughout Asia. Meanwhile, in 2011, Attila Gyurkovics opened Parapark in Budapest, seemingly unaware of the concept’s popularity in Japan. The Hungarian capital, birthplace of Harry Houdini, soon became an escape room hotbed.

The United States remained largely untouched by the phenomenon, until Kato’s company got the itch to expand and opened an outpost in San Francisco. One of Kato’s customers was Nate Martin, a tech drone who spent his career working for Microsoft and Electronic Arts. Instantly smitten, Martin opened the first U.S.-run escape room in Seattle. Today, his company, Puzzle Break, operates four locations in three cities and handful of floating escape rooms aboard Royal Caribbean cruise liners.

“The boom that I helped start was one of entrepreneurial accessibility,” says Martin, whose initial investment was a mere $7,000. “A big function of why escape rooms have risen to where they are is that it didn’t cost very much at the start to get one up and running.”

Those days are over. “But that doesn’t mean the industry at large is no longer booming,” Martin says. “The speed of innovation has taken us all by surprise. The types of experiences I’m seeing and being inspired by and have to create to compete meaningfully in the global marketplace are just orders of magnitude more complex, more technologically involved, and more narratively interesting.”

One company setting itself apart is Midnight Productions, which opened 13th Gate Escape in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, three years ago. An offshoot of the nationally recognized and legitimately disturbing 13th Gate Haunted House, 13th Gate Escape is composed of six larger-than-average escape rooms that plant guests in dank jail cells, among Mayan ruins, or in a rusty Nazi bunker.

“We are not your average escape room that is just an office building and each office room is an escape room,” says Stephanie Hatfield, the general manager. When she and her partner decided in 2014 to get in on the escape room business, it wasn’t just because they saw an opportunity for year-round income — the holy grail for haunted house operators — but also because they have specialized skills they could bring to the space. “What sets us apart is our scenic design,” Hatfield says.

Spira, who reviews escape rooms along with analyzing the industry on his blog, said 13th Gate is one of the best escape rooms in the country because its owners give special attention to building immersive experiences, a talent they honed with their really, truly god-awful haunted house. “Cutthroat Cavern is a Goonies adventure,” Spira says of one of the six rooms at 13th Gate. “You feel like you’re the Goonies for an hour. They have a giant water feature. They have a giant beach in their facility. They know that they are set designers first and foremost, and they do what they’re good at.”

Other companies are standing out with whizbang technology that moves beyond the combination locks and magnets that dominated the first wave of escape rooms. At Orlando’s Digital Escape Rooms, opened by a crew of Lockheed Martin alums, that means incorporating touchscreens, robotics, and wearables that made one reviewer on Facebook “feel like the alien predator controlling things from my arm band.” San Francisco–based company Reason has taken the tech integration even further, outfitting its rooms with virtual reality headsets, 3D printers, and drones.

The tech turn within some escape rooms is an ironic development for a craze built on IRL experiences. Escape rooms are having moment, Spira says, because “the act of doing something without a screen involved and with your friends and loved ones is bizarrely revolutionary.”

Martin, who considers himself an ambassador for the industry in addition to Puzzle Break’s owner, agrees. “With escape rooms, you get in your car. You leave your house. You go to a place with your friends, and you do a thing with your physical bodies and physical brains,” he says. “This represents a big shift from the rest of where entertainment is going. It’s a nice disconnected bit of fun that I don’t think people realized they had been missing.”

For some players, escape rooms aren’t about fun—they’re about increasing buy-in among team members who leverage their core competencies by working together and thinking outside the box. Yes, the corporate set has caught onto the craze as the newest fad in team building — today’s answer to the ropes courses that Gen Xers in cargo shorts navigated during the original dotcom boom. Today, companies might send their sales team to an industrial park to be shackled together in a “dungeon” made from distressed Ikea furniture.

“Out of everything, the team-building aspect of what we do is the best thing,” says Logan Abbott, general manager of Breakout Louisville.

Abbott, who’s described as a “John Cena–looking guy” by his assistant general manager (and by himself as more of a Mick Foley–looking guy), said he’s so convinced of the team-building benefits of escape rooms that he recently took his employees to another company across town to hack their way out of a room. “It really forces people to work together and get things done,” Abbott says.

For those companies that can’t take their employees to a bloodstained bathroom, escape rooms can now come to them. Breakout and Puzzle Break make portable sets that can be installed in a hotel conference room during an annual off-site. Because, as Breakout says on its website, getting co-workers to work together “surviving a zombie invasion or figuring out how to escape from a desert island…makes for better and more productive employees.”