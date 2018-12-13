On the bull, at any level of competition, there are only two safety requirements that apply to everyone. All riders must wear a glove on their riding hand to prevent rope burn, and all riders must wear a protective vest that helps to dissipate blows to the body and prevent puncture wounds from the bull’s horns. The vests became a requirement in the PBR in 1996 after a bull rider named Lane Frost took a horn to the torso and died of internal bleeding. They’re made of polyurethane foam and ballistic material molded in a single piece, covered with leather and (in the case of the pros) sponsorship logos. Vests are made by many western gear companies and range from $250 to $400. Many riders also wear mouth guards.

Before competing, a professional bull rider must first ride a bicycle to put his body into stress. Then he does a test on the computer, like a computer game where he must remember patterns and hit buttons in a specified order. He is graded for accuracy and speed. Then he must balance on a smart board and have his eyes tested for reflexivity. If he comes within 10 percent of his baseline, he gets to go back on the bull.

The PBR’s concussion protocol includes baseline testing: Riders are competing against a healthy previous version of themselves. “If he comes in and says he’s okay but he’s really not,” Freeman says, “[baseline testing] allows us to screen out at least some of the athletes who aren’t necessarily being honest.”

Both the NFL and the PBR implemented concussion protocols in 2009 and have been making tweaks to them since as new data becomes available. In its most recent tweak, the PBR has implemented a computerized concussion assessment that’s also being used by the Eagles and Steelers. (All other NFL teams use pencil-and-paper testing as of 2018.)

Without Freeman and his team, Livingston says, he would have gotten back on a bull the second day of competition. “There’s a difference in being tough and being dumb, you know? A lot of times we’d make the dumb decision,” he says. Staying off the bull may keep Livingston safe, but it doesn’t make him any money. Following concussion protocol means missing out on a payday.

The day he got in the chute in Fairfax, Koal Livingston was wearing a helmet made of durable white plastic with cutouts for his ears and a face mask that extended a good three inches in front of his nose. Thanks to that helmet, Livingston was up and walking around the next morning, high-fiving fellow riders on the second day of competition. He was smiling, a cream felt hat perched atop his head and his pupils the size of championship belt buckles. He was still recovering from his concussion of the night before and had been told by Freeman and his medical team that his run in Fairfax was over. He had failed the concussion protocol test.

There’s another requirement if you were born after 1994 and want to compete in the PBR: a helmet. For years, bull riders simply wore lacrosse helmets — they had full-head protection like a football helmet but no eye hole for a horn to slip through. Then, around the introduction of the helmet rule, a manufacturer called Bulltrough started selling hockey-style helmets with no neck or ear protection but with titanium face masks. The first full-head helmet designed specifically for bull riding, and the most advanced helmet on the market, is made by a company called 100X. It’s designed with a two-piece adjustable shell and a titanium alloy face mask and retails for $500. Today, helmets are tested by dropped them at 18 to 20 feet per second onto a semi-anvil.

But helmets can’t prevent concussions. “If they had a helmet that prevented concussions, there wouldn’t be any concussions in the NFL, because they’ve got all the money in the world, and their sport would be less threatened,” Freeman says. Still, the PBR does not force every rider to wear a helmet. At the PBR tour I visited, almost a third of the top 35 ranked bull riders were born before 1994 and did not have one on. The same is true of the other titan of rodeo, the PRCA, which includes bull riding as one of its many events.

Enforcing safety protocol is difficult, because unlike football players who work for a team governed by the NFL or basketball players who work for team governed by the NBA, bull riders don’t work for the PBR. Rather, they’re individual contractors, like boxers, tennis players, and golfers, who get to choose their matches and what kind of rules to play by. “The history of the rodeo industry itself has been an independent contracting relationship since the dawn of time. It’s the only structure that works for us,” says Sean Gleason, CEO of the PBR.

The danger, though, is that independent contractors don’t have to disclose injuries. “There could be a guy that shows up at one of our events that went to [a] rodeo last night and got a concussion, and we have no insider visibility into whether we are allowing someone who shouldn’t be competing to compete,” Gleason says. “It’s a very challenging relationship, but the reality is that it is the choice of those individuals.”

And it also means that, unlike the NFL, the PBR cannot offer its employees comprehensive medical insurance. Though the PBR offers insurance for rides that happen at its own events — it has a $300 deductible and pays 80 percent of billed charges up to $20,000 — the organization can’t be liable for injuries that happen elsewhere.

“If you have an injury that requires you to be taken to the hospital and admitted to the ICU,” Freeman says, “you’ve probably run out of benefits before you get to the ICU.” The PBR estimates that 50 percent of its riders have primary coverage, because they are either under 26 and on their parents’ insurance or married to someone with insurance. “When you go down to the lower tiers, the percentage of guys without primary insurance policy goes way up,” Freeman estimates around 70 to 80 percent are uninsured.

The PBR has tried to create a workaround to this problem. In 1998, bull rider Jerome Davis was bucked forward out of a spin and broke his neck. It ended his career as a bull rider. In response, a nonprofit foundation was created called the Western Sports Foundation (WSF; previously called the Resistol Relief Resources and the Rider Relief Fund). In its current iteration, the WSF works to provide medical, educational, counseling, and financial resources to western sports athletes at any level. It is a separate organization, though heavily funded by the PBR.

Several independent organizations besides the WSF are working to help bull riders after injury. The Justin Boots company has an emergency fund for riders injured in western sports. The rider Tanner Byrne founded the Ty Pozzobon Foundation this year, in honor of his friend, to raise concussion awareness and support the well-being of rodeo competitors. All of these initiatives are bandages—they are treatments, not preventions.