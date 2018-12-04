In the summer of 2017, I was living in San Francisco, hard at work eradicating the many vices I’d accumulated over the course of my twenties. Cigarettes remained the lone holdout. Like many addicts in recovery, I justified my use of tobacco as the only thing I had left to get my rocks off, the last sinful pleasure upon which I could concentrate all my craving and desire. That this vice was perhaps worst of them all in terms of long-term health risks was beside the point. Cigarettes sufficed to fill the void without getting me high. That’s what mattered.

I’d periodically encounter Juuls in the hands of friends who swore by them and manifested great anxiety when they misplaced them. I decided to purchase one, figuring it would enable me to consume nicotine in contexts where cigarettes would be inappropriate. But soon enough, I found I preferred the experience of Juuling to tobacco. Within three weeks, I quit smoking cigarettes without even meaning to.

The makers of Juul have hit upon the Goldilocks formula that has long eluded makers of e-cigarettes: It provides more than enough nicotine to satisfy cigarette cravings (or, as some lawsuits allege, too much); it delivers that nicotine smoothly, avoiding the unpleasant harshness found in e-cigarettes of comparable nicotine concentration; yet it still manages to pack the punch cigarette smokers are accustomed to — what insufferable YouTube vaping aficionados call its “throat hit.” Juul’s flavored vapor leaves no lingering odor. Its pod-based delivery system and discreet design appeal to those who disdain vape culture and its appurtenances. It is superior to other e-cigarette products in much the same way that the iPhone was superior to its early smartphone competitors. Small wonder, then, that Juul has cornered the e-cigarette market much like the iPhone cornered the smartphone market, with a 75 percent market share as of this writing.

As I took up Juuling full-time, my friends and family congratulated me on leaving evil tobacco behind and making a healthier choice for myself. My wife, who works in public health, knew better, however, and often reminded me that for all its fanfare as a safer alternative to cigarettes, Juul is causing harm in ways we already know and others we will later discover.

Tobacco use has built-in limits. Juul does not. Over time, I realized I was Juuling far more than I ever smoked.

Beyond Juul’s potential health risks, I began to notice a more insidious psychological cost. Tobacco use — with its division into single cigarettes, plus the inconvenience and social impropriety of smoking indoors and in various public spaces — has built-in limits. Juul does not. Over time, I realized I was Juuling far more than I ever smoked. I Juuled at my desk, in the bathroom, on the phone, at the dinner table, and while laying in bed. I was flooding my system with nicotine and could scarcely go more than a few minutes before the desire to Juul rose from my id and punctuated every third thought. It was the last thing I thought about before I went to bed and the first thing I thought about when I woke up.

The reward nicotine offers its users is paltry in comparison to most drugs—a squirt of dopamine that takes the form of a mild buzz, at best—but it has a remarkable capacity to reinforce that reward. Like providing a dog a treat for obeying your command to sit, nicotine is teaching your brain to associate the action of taking a drag from a cigarette or vaping device with a reward. “The fact that the activity is repeated so often, and in conjunction with so many other activities,” writes Nora Volkow in Scientific American, “ties nicotine’s rewards strongly to many behaviors that we perform on a daily basis, enhancing the pleasure and the motivation that we get from them.”

Because Juul packs more nicotine than most e-cigarettes, and because one can Juul with abandon and yoke it to more daily activities that one can while smoking cigarettes, it is uniquely suited to exploit nicotine’s reward feedback loop.

This is by design. Juul may help you get off of tobacco, but its business model is predicated on keeping you hooked on nicotine — and not just any nicotine, but the specific composition of nicotine and benzoic acid in its patented salt formula that allows the high doses of nicotine to go down smoothly.

“We don’t think a lot about addiction here, because we’re not trying to design a cessation product at all,” Ari Atkins, Juul’s R&D designer, told the Verge in 2015, when Juul first launched. Juul has since grown more media savvy and takes pains to emphasize its role as a smoking-cessation aid for adults, particularly amid the backlash against teen vaping. But make no mistake about it: Keeping you on Juul has always been, and remains, the game plan.

I paid my excessive consumption of Juul little mind at the time, because I didn’t need to. In San Francisco, Juul was everywhere, and reupping was easy. The illusion of an infinite supply, the root of so many destructive human behaviors, meant that I never had to consider a future when a Juul pod was out of reach.

Moving to Barcelona changed that. I brought a small stash of pods with me and figured once my supply dwindled, that would be that. I saw Juul as a means to a cigarette- and nicotine-free life. Once I ran out, I imagined I’d transcend addiction for good and assume a Buddha-like existence as an enlightened being free from suffering.

Instead, I became a hungry ghost.