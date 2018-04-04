The idea that you can record the sound of spirits dates back to the earliest days of recording technology, and it has captured the imaginations of many parapsychologists and sound technicians. Recording innovator Joe Meek, the much-troubled writer of the pop tune Telstar, regularly visited a graveyard with his audio equipment to record the voices of the dead. There are even stories of him having conversations with a cat, presumably inhabited by a spirit, and somewhere there is an archive of Joe Meek’s EVP recordings that is yet to be made public.

For psychologists these interpretations of noise are a trick of the brain, the text, or your own expectation, priming you to make sense of nonsense. The illusion is very strong and while you can find many dodgy examples of EVP online you can hear a particularly good non-paranormal demonstration here at the Franklin Institute Science Museum.

The word ‘mondegreen’ might be new to you but the phenomenon almost certainly won’t — mondegreen is the name applied to misheard lyrics. The term was coined by former editor of Harper’s magazine Sylvia Wright, who misinterpreted the 16th century Scottish song The Bonnie Earl of Moray, so that the lyric ‘she laid him on the green,’ became transformed in her mind into ‘Lady Mondegreen.’

One reason for these misinterpretations is that when we speak a line, one word quickly follows another without a break. If the speech is indistinct in some way — because it is mumbled, sung, spoken in an unfamiliar accent, or the context is unclear — we do the best we can to fit the sounds into a familiar pattern. But we don’t always get it right.

In the case of song lyrics, the wrong interpretation can be very hard to shift. Once lodged in the brain, it is there until someone points out your error in the next karaoke session. Even when you are aware of an audio illusion you can still be fooled by it. Sometimes to humorous effect as shown by this bad lip reading of Donald Trump’s Inauguration.

Ventriloquism is entirely founded on these powerful audio illusions. We see the dummy’s lips move, although rather woodenly, and are quite prepared to believe that the dummy is talking while the very human partner remains silent. The ventriloquist Terri Rogers worked a lot of stag events in raucous club environments. Because of this, the dummy, called Shorty, had an incredibly abrasive character and took great pleasure in insulting members of the audience. Terri, on the other hand, played the demur lady, quietly standing by Shorty’s side.

On one occasion a member of the audience, fed up with the insults and, to be fair, incredibly bad language, climbed onto the stage and punched Shorty. Terri Rogers, who was a fine inventor of magical illusions as well as a ventriloquist died in 1999 but you can still enjoy her mastery of this illusory audio art in this example on Youtube: