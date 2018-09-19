Stephen King published It in 1986. A new movie adaptation hit theaters last year. My friend took her 13-year-old daughter, who loves all things scary. A week later I saw her daughter with the book tucked under her arm. I pulled my friend aside and whisper-screamed: The book isn’t like the movie! An 11-year-old girl has sex with six boys, one after another! It’s a huge plot point. Stephen King explains his 1986 child orgy scene like this: “Times have changed since I wrote that scene and there is now more sensitivity to those issues.” Who am I to correct a living legend, but here it goes: Mr. King, times have not changed regarding those issues. We have changed the times.

Here is a question for the Gen X women who voted for Trump: Is it possible you were conditioned to support men like him? Consider this before you call me a “libtard” and click off: In 1963, only 23 percent of Americans approved of the March on Washington where MLK delivered his (now beloved) I Have a Dream speech. The majority of Americans were against the civil rights movement. Martin Luther King Jr. died with a 75 percent disapproval rating. Spray all the OxiClean you want on America, that stain isn’t coming out.

Here’s a fun game. Ask yourself: What strongly held opinion of mine will my grandchildren one day struggle to understand?

No one thinks of themselves as a byproduct of a generation. Your parents and grandparents, sure, they’re byproducts. (Exhibit A, your grandmother’s helmet-shaped perm.) But not you. You’re aware of the trends and social attitudes of your generation, but your thoughts, proclivities, and the votes you cast are entirely your own. Or are they?

Every generation is a slop-sink of prejudices, norms, and ideologies, and since we humans are more sponge-like than rock-like, we naturally absorb our share of generational sludge. Tobacco-smoke enemas were all the rage in the 18th century. Stomach ache? Heart stalled? Typhoid? Doctors blew smoke up your ass. The United States performed over 40,000 lobotomies between the 1940s and ’50s, more than any other nation.

A lobotomy turned Rosemary Kennedy, JFK’s 23-year-old sister, into a drooling toddler. Born with mild learning disabilities, Rosie was prone to outbursts. Add a beautiful figure, a bubbly personality, and a winning smile to the mix, and the Kennedys had themselves a little problem, being a prominent Catholic family and all.

Rosie’s father took the advice of respected male medical professionals of his day and had his daughter lobotomized to, you know, “stabilize” her personality. Lobotomies quickly went the way of the Easter bonnet. As for poor Rosemary? She got washed away with other moth-eaten trends of her generation.

The Kennedy Family at Hyannis Port on September 4, 1931. Rosemary is on the far right. Photo: Richard Sears in the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Boston, via Wikimedia Commons/public domain

Speaking of moth-eaten trends, did you know husbands could legally rape their wives until 1993 due to a little something called the marital rape exception? North Carolina was the last to agree that a married woman has the same right to control her body as an unmarried woman. And then there’s Tennessee. It took the state until 2005 to repeal a law stipulating rape was only rape if the husband armed himself with a weapon or “any other article fashioned in a manner that would lead his wife to believe it to be a weapon.” Gee, Tennessee. It took you until 2005 to acknowledge the only two articles a man needs to “fashion into a weapon” are his fist and his penis?

We are all byproducts of a collective mindset. Those who question the mindset of their time and shine light on its moral defects are considered malcontents. And yet, it is malcontents like MLK who are (later) lauded as heroes — not for upholding America’s values, for shaping them. Here’s a fun game. Ask yourself: What strongly held opinion of mine will my grandchildren one day struggle to understand?

The 23 percent of Americans who supported civil rights in 1963 knew exactly what they were doing. They didn’t accidentally do the right thing. They weren’t accidentally on the right side of history. Instead of bullheaded allegiance, they questioned, examined, and took a knee to the moral defects of their time.