You’ve done this. I know you have. You wouldn’t be here, reading this, if you hadn’t.

No, you probably have not faced down a group of heavily armed hostile ﬁghters on foreign soil. But at some point in your life, you’ve faced down threatening people or situations, in ways big or small. Everyone has.

This is not about trying to project an attitude of physical toughness or belligerence. It’s purely about your interior monologue.

There have been moments when your fear caused you to mobilize, to tap some inner strength or ability and go beyond where you thought you could go. And no doubt, there have also been times when fear made you back down and back out. It’s the human condition.

Before you read on, I want you to think about this for a moment, to reﬂect on the events of your life and ﬁnd examples of both.

Times when fear spurred you on to triumph. Times when fear dragged you down into defeat.

Do you have those in mind? Good. Now here’s the crucial point: All those battles—the triumphs, the defeats—took place in your mind.

You may have noticed something about the Afghanistan scenario I described above. We never actually used our guns. Nor did we throw any punches. We were Navy SEALs, as well trained in the art and science of shooting weapons and using physical force to ﬁght as anyone on the planet. But none of that helped in this situation; there were no tools or technologies, no show of force or ﬁghting skills involved. We did not have the higher ground. We did not have superior numbers. We were not on home turf. We had zero advantage.

The only weapon used here was a mastery of fear.

Mastering fear is not about becoming physically stronger, or tougher, or more macho, or more aggressive, or more stoic, or more pumped up. It is about learning how to identify and change the conversation in your head.

When I was 14, I came face-to-face with my ﬁrst shark, a big blue off the Southern California coast. I looked at the shark, the shark looked at me — and I felt it: that static charge. Years later, as a sonar guy in the Navy, I studied how sound waves travel and propagate underwater. This was like that. An electric current running from the shark’s eyes to mine and back again.

I see this now all the time on the subways in New York. As I step into the car, I look left and right, sizing everyone up. When I lock eyes with a predator, some dude who’s up to no good, or some street guy who’s got something not right going on with him, he knows I see him and that I am not letting him into my head. That guy is not going to mess with me.

This is not about trying to project an attitude of physical toughness or belligerence. It’s purely about your interior monologue. When the conversation in your head is one of respect — I respect you, and you sure as hell need to respect me, because I am not looking for trouble and you are not getting into my head — people pick up on that. If you send out nervousness, anxiety, and the signal that your fear is taking over, people pick up on that, too.

I’ve studied bouncers at New York bars and the security guards who watch the front door at Macy’s. These guys are experts at reading people and putting a stop to trouble before it starts — and 98 percent of it is the conversation they’re having in their heads. I see you, it says, and there is going to be no trouble here. There are no targets here. These are not the droids you’re looking for. Yes, it really is some kind of Jedi mind shit. Which is what I did that day in the water off the coast of California, staring eye to eye with that big blue. You do not want this to go down, my look said. Neither do you, said his. He moved on. So did I.

This is not purely about sharks or sketchy characters on the subway. A shark can be any threat, or any perceived threat, which is not always the same thing.

When was the last time you felt anxious? What was it about? A deadline? An unpaid bill coming due? An important meeting ahead? A difficult conversation that you knew you had to have but were afraid to face? Think back to that moment of anxiety, that edgy, clammy-palmed feeling about whatever event or issue was swimming your way.

Next time that happens, here’s what you tell yourself: “Whatever it is, you’ll deal with it in its time and place. Meanwhile, don’t let it swim around inside your head!”

That’s what we were battling in that ravine in Afghanistan. Not the Afghan guys with the guns. Our own interior monologue. If we had thought, Oh, we are so screwed. What do we do now? it would not have ended well. But all three of us ﬂipped the conversation in our heads to this: There is going to be no trouble here.

We did not invite the sharks into our heads.