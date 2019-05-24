It’s clear that low-income and minority students are at a sizable disadvantage when taking standardized tests. White Americans consistently score higher on standardized tests than other demographic groups. In 2018, the average white American scored 1,123 on the SAT, according to the College Board, compared to 946 for black Americans and 990 for Hispanic Americans. Similarly, children from wealthier families and those with more educated parents fared much better on the test: In 2016 (the most recent year for which data is available), the mean math score for children from families earning more than $200,000 per year was 586; it was only 453 for children from households with income under $20,000.

Even worse, there’s evidence to suggest socioeconomic factors have actually become more predictive of SAT scores than they were in the past. In a paper published in 2015, UC Berkeley researcher Saul Geiser found that among the UC schools between 1994 and 2011, the share of a student’s SAT score that could be explained by socioeconomic factors increased from 25% to 35%.

There are plenty of reasons why children from wealthy families (who are more likely to be white) perform stronger on standardized tests. They’re more likely to attend competitive schools, have better access to advanced classes, and sign up for (and pay for) test prep courses. Wealthier children are also more likely to retake the SAT, which researchers have found significantly increases test scores.

But it also seems the racial disparities in SAT test gaps are driven by more than family income. Geiser also found in his research that race was the strongest predictor of SAT scores — not family income or parental education. Geiser hypothesizes that the racial gaps in SAT scores were not driven solely by lower family incomes among minority students. This all suggests that the race-neutral design of the adversity score may limit its usefulness.