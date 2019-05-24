The College Board, the organization that administers the SAT exam, announced last week that it would start providing colleges with information on students’ high schools and neighborhoods. These “adversity scores” — which will incorporate quantitative factors such as neighborhood family income, crime rates, and percentage of single-parent homes — are designed to mitigate some of the disadvantages low-income and minority students face in the college admissions process. But before the test is overhauled, we should ask whether the SAT is worth saving in the first place.

The new protocol comes at a time when many view the admissions process as rigged in favor of the privileged few who attend the best high schools and can afford to pay for test prep and private college consultants. The College Board says the goal of the new adversity scores, which will not include any information about individual students and their families or students’ race or ethnicity, is to help “de-rig” the admissions process. College admissions officers — including those who work in states that prohibit race-based admissions policies — will get useful social context around individual students. Indeed, several schools that used a pilot version of the adversity score claimed it helped diversify incoming classes.

But recent evidence suggests there may be a simpler solution: making the tests optional.

It’s clear that low-income and minority students are at a sizable disadvantage when taking standardized tests. White Americans consistently score higher on standardized tests than other demographic groups. In 2018, the average white American scored 1,123 on the SAT, according to the College Board, compared to 946 for black Americans and 990 for Hispanic Americans. Similarly, children from wealthier families and those with more educated parents fared much better on the test: In 2016 (the most recent year for which data is available), the mean math score for children from families earning more than $200,000 per year was 586; it was only 453 for children from households with income under $20,000.

Even worse, there’s evidence to suggest socioeconomic factors have actually become more predictive of SAT scores than they were in the past. In a paper published in 2015, UC Berkeley researcher Saul Geiser found that among the UC schools between 1994 and 2011, the share of a student’s SAT score that could be explained by socioeconomic factors increased from 25% to 35%.

There are plenty of reasons why children from wealthy families (who are more likely to be white) perform stronger on standardized tests. They’re more likely to attend competitive schools, have better access to advanced classes, and sign up for (and pay for) test prep courses. Wealthier children are also more likely to retake the SAT, which researchers have found significantly increases test scores.

But it also seems the racial disparities in SAT test gaps are driven by more than family income. Geiser also found in his research that race was the strongest predictor of SAT scores — not family income or parental education. Geiser hypothesizes that the racial gaps in SAT scores were not driven solely by lower family incomes among minority students. This all suggests that the race-neutral design of the adversity score may limit its usefulness.

Much of the coverage of the new SAT adversity scores has suggested that it’s better for college admissions officers to have this information when assessing test scores than not. This is likely true, but it ignores another option—one that more and more schools are exploring: making the SAT optional.

In recent years, a growing number of colleges have embraced this trend. The University of Chicago became the first big research university to do so, in 2018, as part of a package of changes designed to attract underrepresented students to the campus. So far, more than 1,000 schools are now testing-optional.

The College Board has argued that for all its flaws, the SAT is still an important predictor of a student’s ability to graduate from a given college, better often than high school grades or other measures. But a 2018 study of testing-optional schools calls this argument into question. The study, which tracked more than 955,000 undergraduates at 28 testing-optional schools, found that first-generation college students, minorities, and low-income students were more likely to opt out of submitting their test scores but also graduated at rates equivalent to or even slightly higher than students who chose to submit their scores. The schools in the study also reported more diverse applicant pools and student bodies after implementing the policies. Individual schools have reported similar results.

An adversity score is better than nothing, but maybe the real solution is to make the SAT a thing of the past.