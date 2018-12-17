There’s always anxiety about sex,” says Michael Stabile, Communication Director for the Free Speech Coalition, the adult industry’s national trade association. “But there are points at which the fever builds more.” Stabile says that anxiety about porn comes in waves, with major cultural events like the debut of the birth control pill, the explosion of the AIDS crisis, and the introduction of the internet as flash points for panic around open depictions of sex. The recent crackdowns on pornography, Stabile says, are the culmination of a mounting anti-porn panic.

At its inception, the internet was heralded as a liberalizing force — particularly when it came to attitudes about sex. And the discretion and privacy afforded by the internet have indeed been a boon to the adult industry. People who may have been far too shy to go see a porn movie at the theater, or rent a triple X-rated VHS tape at their local video store, have far fewer compunctions about accessing an adult site in the privacy of their own homes. The introduction of smartphones added to that sense of discretion, and proliferation of free porn sites like Pornhub made made access even easier.

But just as the internet was making it easier to discreetly explore pornography — and reducing the shame and stigma of porn consumption in the process — it also sparked backlash to that very same normalization.

Some of that resistance came from cultural commentators, including liberal feminists who would generally consider themselves on the side of sexual freedom. Long before the launch of Pornhub, cultural commentators like Pamela Paul and Ariel Levy were warning of a rapidly “pornifying” culture that would render young people incapable of having healthy sex lives — a fear that’s been amplified by discussions of “porn addiction” (a designation that remains controversial among mental health professionals, and has never been included in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders).

A recent Atlantic piece examining the potential causes of a documented downturn in the frequency with which we’re having sex demonstrates the deeply ingrained idea that porn is detrimental to sex. Even as author Kate Julian dismisses the idea of “porn addiction,” she still sees reason to raise a red flag about the proliferation of porn, writing that, even if it’s not addictive, many young people are still “pick[ing] messing around online over actual messing around,” and that, more chillingly, “there’s reason to think that porn may be contributing to some particularly unpleasant early sexual experiences,” by normalizing violent and extreme sex acts.

These notions of porn as something dangerous and damaging were well in place by the time the internet itself started to shape-shift. Although it began as something of a libertarian paradise — a place where anyone could do pretty much whatever they wanted — in the early 2000s, corporations began exerting control over the internet’s infrastructure.

In 2002, Visa and Mastercard announced that porn sites would now be considered “high risk,” a designation that meant pornographers who wanted to accept money on the internet would be slapped with additional fees and, as a result, banned from most mainstream payment processors, including PayPal, Amazon Pay, SquareCash, and Stripe. In 2008, Apple launched the App Store with a strict no porn policy. The iPhone may have helped make our porn consumption more intimate, but apps have remained squeaky clean — a significant barrier for pornographers, as apps have become an increasingly popular way to consume online content.

Indeed, Tumblr’s decision to ban adult content from its servers was the endpoint of a years-long evolution in the company, one which moved it towards becoming more corporate. Tumblr’s transformation kicked off in 2013 when the plucky startup was acquired by Yahoo!, and only intensified last year when Verizon took ownership and founder David Karp departed. Notably, it wasn’t public outcry or government pressure that led Tumblr to give porn the ax — it was a dispute with Apple over the Tumblr app’s ability to comply with the App Store’s terms and regulations.

Meanwhile, politicians have consistently attempted to regulate online porn and the adult industry as well. During the George W. Bush years, the Justice Department was fond of pursuing obscenity litigation, and a collection of onerous regulations, known as 18 USC 2257, pushed many adult companies completely out of business. Although the Obama Administration was relatively hands-off about pornography, that period was defined by state level attempts to severely regulate the adult industry, with numerous proposals requiring extensive safety precautions and expensive permits for porn production floated as potential legislation.

When the Republican Party officially declared porn to be a “public health crisis” in their 2016 party platform, it was a bold new strike against an empowered adult industry, one that mirrored anti-porn actions being taken across the globe. In the United Kingdom, the Digital Economy Act of 2017 kicked off the development of a nationwide age verification database that’s intended to ensure no one views any porn without proving they’re of legal age (the database, which was set to debut this spring, has been delayed multiple times and is currently scheduled to launch in spring 2019). In India, the government recently renewed efforts to block all porn sites; in Malaysia, the police now routinely monitor the online habits of local porn consumers.

For Conner Habib, a sex workers’ rights activist and host of the podcast Against Everyone With Conner Habib, this extended history puts the lie to the idea that porn was ever seen as acceptable in American culture. Habib, who started shooting porn in 2007, tells me that “the idea that [our views on porn] got better is a myth,” one that gave ammunition to anyone looking to make the claim that porn had conquered our culture and needed to be reined in.