Back on the trail, the clouds have become dark and ragged, and we scurry to beat the weather to Chenek camp: a few ranger huts strewn along a ledge and two shelters positioned on a lobelia-studded slope beside a stream. In the 1980s, this area was a refuge for the Tigray People’s Liberation Front during its uprising against the infamous Derg regime. The rebels had a stronghold at Chenek and hideouts in caves that perforated the mountainsides. Today, however, things are a lot more hospitable. The lodge here is less crap than the one at Gich, if only for the fact that there is a pretty girl inside with a crate of warm Dashen beer.

An unpaved road — the only one to penetrate the national park — runs through Chenek, and the hour of our arrival coincides with a commotion further up the hillside, where a tour agency’s four-wheel drive has become lodged in a ditch.

This road is the most obvious manifestation of the changes being wrought here due to an upsurge in tourism that shows little sign of slowing.

“We are hoping that the growth of visitors doesn’t become a curse,” says Dawoud after we’ve joined in the heave to extricate the jeep. “When I started guiding a decade ago, we would only see a few hundred visitors a year. Today we get up to 200 arriving every day in high season.”

“Isn’t that good for the area?” I ask, thinking of the new hotels I’d seen being flung up in Debark, of plans to resurface the Gonder road, of jobs and tourist dollars.

“Of course it brings in money and employment opportunities, and it gives the government a reason to rehabilitate wildlife and vegetation — investors are starting to realize that this could be one of the big natural attractions of Africa. But the benefits haven’t reached the people who live within the park boundaries.”

Dawoud goes on to explain that the Ali family, whose hospitality we’d enjoyed earlier, are some of more than 3,000 Amhara pastoralists living in these highlands. But their relationship with the surrounding land is an uneasy one. In 1996, soil degradation caused by centuries of overgrazing catapulted the Simien Mountains National Park onto UNESCO’s List of World Heritage Sites in Danger. Although the conservation picture is improving — a 2010 report found that the local population of Ethiopian wolves has risen fivefold since the mid-1990s — the region’s highlanders remain pegged for resettlement, and may not be here much longer.

She serves the mud-thick brew to those gathered — all this with a baby goat-skinned to her back, and a small glowering boy clasped to her belly

“When I was a child people used to wear beautiful traditional woven clothes, but you don’t see it today. My grandmother used to provide milk for local villages in calabashes. Today you can hear the children asking tourists for plastic bottles to use instead. They end up as litter…” Dawoud tails off ruefully, stricken by the classic development versus culture dilemma.