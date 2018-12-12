Imagine you’re an eager applicant to an Ivy League college. What would you say if I told you there was a simple way to improve your SAT scores by 160 points? What if I told you there was a way to increase your chances of getting into Harvard by five times? You’d be interested. There’s just one catch — you can’t do anything to earn these advantages. You have to be born with them.

A legacy is a college admission term for an applicant who is a child of alumni. Did Mom go to Princeton? You’re a legacy there. Did Dad and Granddad go to Stanford? Congratulations — you’re a double legacy. As such, you’ll be given a leg up when your application is judged. And at some institutions, that help is substantial.

At Harvard, 33.6 percent of legacy applicants gained admission between 2010 and 2015, compared to 5.9 percent of those with no parental ties to the college. At Princeton, legacies over the past five years were four times more likely to be admitted than applicants in general. Research from Princeton’s own Thomas Espenshade found that legacy status provided a boost to a prospective student’s application equivalent to a 160-point increase in SAT scores.

Harvard’s “Dean’s Interest List” is a collection of applicants related to prominent people — most of them white and wealthy — who are admitted at significantly higher rates.

Some admissions officers at top schools claim that children of alumni are simply more qualified. “If you look at the credentials of Harvard alumni and alumnae sons and daughters, they are better candidates on average,” William R. Fitzsimmons, dean of admissions at Harvard, said in a 2011 interview.

Even if that is true, it doesn’t explain why applications from legacies, many of whom grew up with educational and economic advantages, should receive an additional boost that students from the general pool don’t. In the case of what looks like a tie between two similar applicants, the legacy often gets the nod — a “tip,” as Harvard puts it. At Princeton, alumni parents of applicants receive a letter from the admissions office recognizing that their son or daughter is in the pool and how “we’re very happy they have applied,” as Janet Rapelye, dean of admissions at Princeton, said in a recent interview.

Every school is careful to say that legacy status is just one small data point among many — including areas like extracurricular achievement, athletic ability, and leadership — that admissions officers use to create their perfectly mixed freshman classes. It’s not hard to see why we want great leaders, artists, and even athletes on campus, in addition to academically strong students. But why should admissions officers offer a hand to the children of alumni?

One major reason: money. You might assume that top universities are in the business of education, but they increasingly seem to be in the business of business. Princeton’s endowment — the financial assets that have been donated to the university — is worth $25.9 billion. Yale’s endowment stands at $29.4 billion. Harvard’s endowment — and you can bet this comes up at the Harvard-Yale game — is tops in the United States at $39.2 billion. And that money doesn’t simply sit in a vault. Professional managers are paid millions of dollars a year — far more than anyone who actually teaches at these schools — to ensure that the endowments grow. Which they do. Princeton led the way last year among Ivy League schools with 14.2 percent returns. Go Tigers.

You don’t build up that endowment without donations from your grateful alumni. Lots and lots of donations. To be a graduate of a university like Princeton and Harvard is to be inundated with requests for money from the moment you walk out with your diploma. I get letters from the charmingly relentless folks who run Princeton’s annual giving campaigns. I get emails from members of my own Class of 2001. I get phone calls from current students doing work-study duty trolling for donations from alumni.

The money collected from all those efforts adds up. Last year, more than 55 percent of Princeton undergraduate alumni gave a total of $55.4 million to their school — all of it tax deductible, because Princeton, like most other American colleges, is a nonprofit organization. It’s like a charity — albeit a charity with an endowment larger than the state budget of Georgia, an endowment that generated more than $2 billion in income last year alone. And none of it taxed, which means the vast majority of Americans who have no connection to these schools are effectively subsidizing those donations.

These donations do play a role in admissions. The Harvard trial confirmed the existence of the “Dean’s Interest List,” a collection of applicants related to prominent people — most of them white and wealthy — put forward by the college’s fundraising arm. Applicants on the list are admitted to Harvard at significantly higher rates than unconnected students, and the plaintiffs argued that multimillion-dollar donations from family members tipped the scales. In a 2013 email with the subject line “My Hero,” a former Harvard dean thanked Fitzsimmons, the dean of admissions, for his help in admitting a group of students connected to large donations. “Once again you have done wonders,” the dean wrote in the email, adding that one happy relative of an applicant, whose name was redacted, “has already committed to a building.”

The details revealed in the lawsuit were new, but the notion that a big donation can get a mediocre applicant into an elite school isn’t. In his 2006 book, The Price of Admission, Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist Daniel Golden told the story of a New Jersey real estate developer who pledged a $2.5 million gift to Harvard in 1998, not long before his son would be applying to the college. That kid wasn’t a strong applicant — a former official at his prep school told Golden that “there was no way anybody in the administrative office of the school thought he would on the merits get into Harvard.” But he did — and his name might be familiar: Jared Kushner.

Harvard has argued that even applicants connected to rich donors have to be qualified to be admitted and that those donations go to fund scholarships and other vital programs. For its part, Princeton points out that the money generated by the endowment and fed by alumni giving pays for more than half of the school’s operating expenses—on the high end of the range reported by other elite colleges. Even though undergraduate tuition at Princeton hit a record $51,870 per year for 2019–2020, only about 40 percent of Princeton students now pay full freight. Families with annual incomes as high as $160,000 — solidly upper-middle class — on average managed to forego paying tuition altogether.

Deeper reserves of financial aid have helped the student body become more diverse. In the 2017–2018 school year, 28 percent of Princeton’s freshman class were part of the first generation of their family to go to college or came from low-income families. In 2001, the year I graduated, 66 percent of Princeton undergrads were white, according to numbers reported to the Department of Education. By last year, that figure had fallen to 40 percent. For a university long considered snobby even among the Ivies — and which only began admitting women in 1969 — that’s a welcome change.

Elite universities like Princeton or Harvard are “serving two masters,” in the words of Atlantic writer Caitlin Flanagan. “One is the god of rich things, who demands a reactionary embrace of wealth and privilege,” while the other wants to transform these schools into “an egalitarian gathering of young people of all backgrounds.” It’s obvious which master legacy preferences serves. Meanwhile, for all the progress made in improving diversity and bringing in more low-income students, at many elite schools — including Princeton and Yale — more students came from the top 1 percent of the income scale than the entire bottom 60 percent, according to a 2017 study.

At a moment when the competition for the few spots at America’s top colleges is so cutthroat, the notion that applicants born with the privilege of an Ivy League parent — who 10 years after graduation makes more than twice the median salary of graduates of all other colleges — should receive an additional boost is plainly unfair. The late Senator Ted Kennedy — a Harvard Class of 1954 graduate who it’s safe to say knew something about privilege — put it well in a 2002 speech: “The legacy preference rewards students who had the most advantages to begin with. It’s a birthright out of 18th-century British aristocracy, not 21st-century American democracy.” And that’s not even fair to the British aristocracy — neither Oxford nor Cambridge give preference to legacies, and for that matter, neither does MIT, the California Institute of Technology, or Berkeley.