Last week, Rosey Blair, a writer and self-described “drama queen deep in the heart of Texas,” boarded a plane and began a Twitter thread that changed her life — and the lives of the two people sitting in front of her. Rosey and her boyfriend asked a woman to switch seats so they could sit together. “We made a joke that maybe her new seat partner would be the love of her life,” she wrote. Then, it actually happened.

As it unfolded, Blair began posting a series of tweets and photos about how the woman struck up a conversation with her seatmate, how they appeared to be flirting, and even snippets of their conversation. The thread collected hundreds of thousands of likes, comments, and retweets, and it quickly catapulted Blair, her boyfriend, and the man, Euan Holden — since nicknamed #planebae — into quasi-stardom.

But not the woman who changed seats.

In a (recently deleted) follow-up tweet video after her thread went viral, Blair and her boyfriend briefly addressed the status of the as-yet-unknown woman.

“So, we don’t have the woman’s permish yet, so — ”

“No information,” her boyfriend chimed in.

“Not yet, y’all. But I’m sure — you guys are sneaky, I think you might…,” Blair said before quickly silencing herself, implicitly suggesting that you could find her if you wanted to.

People did. They found her and they trolled her. (On Tuesday, Blair issued an apology for having “taken away” the woman’s “right to her own story.”)

The doxxing put a dark spin on what appeared at first to be a happy story. Yet even before the woman was outed, scrutiny of the story was building. Was it right for Blair to publicize the event in the first place? And was it right that Blair was immediately celebrated on national TV? Ultimately: wasn’t this mystery woman, who was simply enjoying conversation with a seatmate, entitled to her privacy?

Maybe not.

Our awareness of privacy has been heightened lately thanks to an unfolding scandal over how platforms like Facebook use our personal data — specifically, how Cambridge Analytica allegedly used a Facebook personality quiz to collect data that informed its targeting of political ads. They weren’t the first to gather mass data from social media users. Michal Kosinski was one of the developers who first conceived of the myPersonality quiz (which was not an ad-targeting tool, and didn’t gather data from users’ friends) that a team at Cambridge Analytica later used as a rough guide for its own work. Kosinski’s latest foray into data analysis? Controversially suggesting that A.I. can detect sexuality simply by examining a photo of someone’s face.

He recently explained his outlook about privacy — and why he’s willing to push the boundaries of privacy in his research — to The Guardian. Kosinksy, like many of us, is a privacy fatalist.

“I can be upset about us losing privacy,” Kosinski said. “But it won’t change the fact that we already lost our privacy, and there’s no going back without destroying this civilisation.”

He may be right. But what kind of civilization do we live in when asking to be left alone is enough to destroy it?