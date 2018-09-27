“[The youth is] focused almost entirely on himself, is unable to see, to comprehend, to judge clearly the world around him.”—Milan Kundera

“Adults often have an ignoramus’ inability to detect the antennae of children.”—William Giraldi

A few months ago, when the editors at Medium were brainstorming what to do for our September magazine, “Youth, Now,” we hit upon a simple idea: If we’re going to write about what it means to be young in 2018, we should talk to actual young people.

That this even qualified as an idea in the first place was telling. There has never been, nor will there ever be any shortage of opinions about what young people are like, what motivates them, how they think and feel, and how they’re quite possibly ruining everything shiny and nice the previous generation handed to them.

The problem with many of these opinions is that they’re based in, if not nothing, then at best a handful of anecdotes, turbocharged by projection, nostalgia, pessimistic bias, and fear. Someone has a subpar experience with a 23-year-old and attributes it not to a failing of an individual but to an unprecedentedly catastrophic fatal flaw marbled through an entire generation.

We wanted to avoid that trap. Our thinking was that adults don’t give teenagers enough credit, don’t ask them enough questions, don’t take a genuine interest in their lives, their dreams, their triumphs, and calamities. So we decided to correct that — and by doing so, we learned something valuable.

Over the past many weeks, we dispatched nine reporters to find and interview 46 kids from wildly different backgrounds and from all over the country. Most of these kids are either 17 years old or high school seniors or both. In the interviews, you’ll meet city kids and rural kids, pro-life teens and a kid who had to go to extraordinary lengths to get an abortion in Texas, U.S.-born kids and immigrants, kids for whom the future is golden, and kids who grew up in places where survival — much less success — is far from assured.

We asked if they felt safe and optimistic, what they saw the future holding for themselves and their country, who they looked up to, and what older generations got wrong about them. But we also just talked to them about their lives.

What did we find?

Nearly every kid conceded to spending a lot of time on their phones, but the belief that they are incapable of forming normal human bonds is overblown. As one Alaskan teen puts it: “I’m a very social butterfly. I love being around people. I love having conversations. I love meeting new people.”

They’re far more confident in their generation’s capacity to effect positive change than previous generations. As one kid remarked, “They think that since we’re young, we’re going to ruin the world. We’re just trying to figure things out and figure out life. We’re told we don’t have much knowledge about it, but we’re learning.”

While some are checked out politically, most are engaged on issues close to their heart. The one that came up again and again, regardless of political affiliation, was climate change.

Almost every kid claimed to be wary of the present but optimistic about the future. Even the kids who claimed to be pessimistic said things like: “There’s a whole lot of war, and strife, and shootings, and all this stuff in the news, but overall that’s not really the norm. That’s the exception. There are a lot of good things happening and good people in the world. Lovely world and a good country, overall.”

Most kids worship their moms.

Most of all, though, they surprised us. The avid outdoorsperson turned out to be a ballet dancer. The drug dealer was on the honor roll. The Olympic figure skater was obsessed with the depths of the cosmos. By conducting deep conversations with young people, we would come away with a better understanding of not only young people, but of people more generally. And I think this is what we were getting at when we originally came up with the idea.

One of the more pernicious symptoms of living in a radically polarized age is that we come to believe we know what to expect from people. This is a luxury you can only attain from not engaging with people who are different from you. When you do engage—when you talk to people you don’t know and take them seriously—you’re forced to confront the infinite complexity of human beings.

What we envisioned as a reporting job turned into an empathy exercise. We hope you enjoy reading these pieces as much as we enjoyed creating them — that you look at the lives of these kids and learn something and remember that you, too, were there. Right there.

Read all of the interviews here.