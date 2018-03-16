What’s On Your Face?

60 percent of people wear glasses, yet we know so little about the lenses we look through

Photo by Saketh Garuda on Unsplash

How do you see around a metaphor, instead of through it? It should be easy. But there are elements of the world that make truly neutral clear-sightedness difficult. One of those elements is the human body itself. Consider my reliance on the physical in the previous sentences. I am already relying on biological sight as a figure for all perception. Besides, when I hold my hand out in front of me and gaze upon its five marvelous fingers, am I looking at something, or am I in fact simply being, with two different parts of the same self? I’m as much my fingers as I am my eyeballs, even though they’re usually a couple feet away from one another. Then again, if I lost both hand and eye, I would still be myself. So, where does that leave words like me, the world, and metaphor?

It leaves them more connected than they were when we found them. Objects that muddle the distinction between the inside and the outside of our bodies are thrillingly confusing to contemplate. Consider the lens. The lens makes up for deficiencies in our eyesight. It sits so close to our eyes, resting on our very noses, that it very literally defines the way 60 percent of our species see the world—or would if they had access to adequate eye care. (Lens manufacturers and the World Health Organization disagree on what “need” means when it comes to “needing glasses,” but conservative estimates say that 200 million people don’t have the specs they should.)

A lens is an optical device.

A lens is usually colorless. It is often used to clarify, by focusing light to a desired point. It can also be used to magnify. The word lens is Latin for lentil, a pulse with a biconvex shape. But a lens can also be plano convex, have a positive or negative meniscus, or be concave on one or both of its sides. A lens can be compound, in which case it is formed of many lenses.

The lens is an analytical metaphor.

We perceive a topic through a “lens” when we inflect our understanding with some particular valence. At the end of last year, New York Times gender editor Jessica Bennett wrote in an extremely mixed visual metaphor that “the #MeToo moment has become something larger: a lens through which we view the world, a sense of blinders being taken off.” To clarify, blinders are little screens that horses wear to obstruct their peripheral vision, and here Bennet suggests that the horses are now wearing glasses.

This is a classic way to conclude an argument in writing. The author sets out a topic, then explains her interpretation, then concludes that, when we see x through the lens of y, it is clear that she is, of course, correct. This is a rhetorical metaphor that frames the cultural critic as optometrist of the culture, gently setting a pair of glasses on the nose of the reader (or horse).

The lens is a figure for subjectivity itself.

I found a charming example of this in a commercial photographers’ newsletter. In one article, a photographer disagreed with another about whether a speaker at a meeting was interesting. “When looking through each lens,” the writer observed, “the world looks a certain way, and the objects in the world are shaped, even transformed, by the unique differences of each lens.” Each lens — and, in this case, the photographer really meant all the different lenses she carried around in her lens case — provides a different perspective. “I think you know where I am going with this analogy.”

I did indeed. But how much do we, the ordinary people, know about lenses?