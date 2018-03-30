The Meteoric Rise of the Gen Z Influencer

For instance, in 2016, Dallas revived and reworked a series of tours called Magcon, in which a cooperative of influencers went on international meet-and-greets. Magcon functioned as a talent incubator for influencers: In addition to partnering with people who rose to fame at the same time as he did, Dallas would find preteens and young teens who had developed promising followings on various social media platforms and use his experience and reach to help propel their “career.” The documentary Chasing Cameron provides a fascinating window into the inner workings of this organization. More than anything, the film shows Cameron developing into a smart and ruthless businessman.

By the summer of 2015, the content produced by these individuals had officially lost its innocence. It is not a coincidence that at this time these influencers were growing increasingly savvy to the world of adult money. Slowly, each began to take seriously the notion that their audience was an asset that could be leveraged and developed. Throughout 2015 and 2016, they began to approach this task strategically, making capital investments, diversifying their portfolios, and developing influencer-adjacent skills.

Furthermore, in these years, Dallas began dabbling in music and modeling, parlaying his massive social media following into entry into more established and respected corners of the entertainment industry. Recently, Dallas has found particular success as a model, landing jobs with Dolce & Gabbana and Tommy Hilfiger and walking the runway at New York Fashion Week. He has been less successful in his musical endeavors (it is difficult to overstate how bad this song is) but still harbors ambitions in this arena.

Paul spent this period taking acting classes, which eventually helped him land a role on the Disney-produced television program Bizaardvark in 2016. This was part of a long-term plan for Paul, who speaks of Disney’s reach being an important factor in helping him establish a fan base (and presumably brand loyalty) among the youngest participants in the American culture industry, most of whom do not yet have smartphones. Furthermore, in the summer of 2016, Paul founded Team 10, a concept similar to Magcon: Paul uses his influence to propel other social media personalities to new levels of prominence within the influencer scene. It is now his primary project.

The Dolan Twins have been steadily working on their once-a-week YouTube series since early 2015. They have moved to Los Angeles, purchased a warehouse that serves as the set for much of their content, and honed a distinctive and uniform look for their videos. These videos gradually began to resemble a produced television show — or, in some cases, a thinly disguised commercial. (It is hard to believe that this video featuring Nike-endorsed football star Odell Beckham Jr. and the Dolan Twins sporting shirts with prominently displayed swooshes was not financed by the global sneaker giant.) Still, the twins have maintained an appealing self-awareness regarding the hypocrisies of the content-creation industry. This video made from footage gathered on a road trip is a prime example. The first half of the video is a montage rendered in a familiarly aspirational Southwestern aesthetic. The Dolans interrupt the serenity of the montage midway through the video to say that the actual road trip was nothing like that, and the second half of the video focuses on the shenanigans, pranks, and various snafus that really happened on the trip.

Over the past year, the most remarkable development in the influencer scene is the rise of Jake Paul’s daily vlog. He has (amazingly) posted a new video every day since October 2016, and in that time has amassed billions of views and 14 million subscribers. Not surprisingly, his reentry into the vlog world occurred after considerable market research and strategic planning. In one interview, Paul says, “When I came into the space, there was kind of a set way of doing it…and what I saw was no one was innovating, and I studied for two weeks, just watching all the channels, figuring out what people were doing, and I had a brainstorm session, and I wrote all these things that I thought I could do better or implement.”

While Paul does not specify what this niche is in this interview, based on the substance of his vlogs, I suspect that he is aiming to capture the attention of early adolescent boys. The content is set largely at the Team 10 house, a mansion in the Beverly Grove section of Beverly Hills, where Paul lives with the other members of Team 10. The channel stars Paul playing himself at his loudest and most abrasive as he embarks on adventures with the other Team 10 members who live in the house. A list of the video titles is the best way to summarize their contents: “MY NEW BEDROOM SHARK TANK **500 GALLON**,” “HOMEMADE GIANT SNOW SLATE AT TEAM 10 MANSION,” “EXTREME TRUTH OR DARE SPIN WHEEL GAME,” “MY GIRLFRIEND FOUND MY SIDE CHICKS UNDERWEAR,” “WE ACTUALLY BOUGHT A LAMBORGHINI WITH PENNIES.”

Each episode begins with Paul introducing the audience to his world, saying something to the effect of: “I am Jake Paul and you are the Jake Paulers and this is the most lit channel on YouTube.” The show is replete with catchphrases: “It’s everyday, bro,” “dope,” “I’m a savage,” “lit,” “smash that subscribe button,” and “and that’s a fact.” He sells merchandise featuring these phrases and encourages his viewers to buy that merchandise multiple times each episode. He even has a Jake Pauler anthem, which has claimed the dubious distinction of being the third most hated video on YouTube.

As inane as the content might be, it is a mistake to dismiss Paul as a fool. He is a savvy businessman, and as soon as one recognizes that his goal is to look cool to your typical 12-year-old boy living in an American suburb, everything begins to make more sense.

This is also where things get troubling: Jake Paul is a horrible role model. The messages he sends to his audience and the form of masculinity he models is alarmingly retrograde. He is constantly objectifying women. His entire aesthetic is basically a parody of hip-hop culture (see: “Litmas”). He is materialistic, self-absorbed, and amoral and seems to be proud of those qualities. (I would not let my proverbial daughter within 50 feet of the guy.) Nevertheless, he has a maniacal work ethic and is reaping the benefits of his labor.