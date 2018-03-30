The Meteoric Rise of the Gen Z Influencer
How a group of teenagers pivoted from Vine to venture capital
Generation Z is beginning to enter concrete history, and a handful of them have already made more money than you ever will. I’m talking about the social media influencers of the teenage set, names that may be vaguely recognizable to millennials but whose work is likely unfamiliar to them. While there are many figures this essay could focus on, we see this dramatic rise of the Gen Z influencer most clearly in four young men, representing three brands: Cameron Dallas (b. 1994), Jake Paul (b. 1997), and the Dolan Twins (b. 1999). All young, all white, all with boy-next-door good looks. All extremely wealthy.
Over the past five years, these stars have built up enormous followings, produced huge bodies of work, and made multiple millions of dollars. Today, they find themselves in position to become the entertainment and media moguls of the future. Is this a fluke, or a sign of things to come?
The Golden Age of Vine
Despite the differences in the directions their careers have since taken, all these stars started in the same place: Vine, a now-defunct social media platform that allowed users to post six-second videos. All four of these boys were early adopters and heavy users of the platform, and by the spring of 2013, each had posted their first video.
Cameron Dallas got off to a rather inauspicious start on April 9, 2013, with his video “Jake Goes Poop,” in which he takes his dog outside to relieve himself. Jake Paul burst onto the scene on March 8, 2013, with an untitled video that features him shaking his head while making an obnoxious noise. Grayson Dolan announced himself to the world on May 25, 2013, with a surrealist piece titled “Kid Steals My Mayonnaise,” and his twin brother, Ethan, made a comparable splash the next day with an untitled video that depicts him wrapped in a trash bag as his friend vacuum-seals the bag.
Over the course of the next few months, each of these future stars regularly produced content — and, gradually, a recognizable, generalizable style of humor began to take shape. Much of the content they produced during the summer and fall of 2013 was genuinely hilarious and charming. (In my opinion, that era represents a golden age of the teen-produced Vine tradition.) The videos are simple enough: Most are reminiscent of memes, and many of the jokes fall into a “that feeling when…” sort of structure. The boys all got a lot of mileage from making observations about differences between boys and girls, or kids and teenagers. There is also a frequent emphasis on pranks performed on unsuspecting strangers, as well as attempts at executing mildly dangerous physical feats. Twerking is a topic that comes up with notable frequency; Top 40 pop music is often used as fodder for parody. In other words, this content mirrors the interests and preoccupations of many, many adolescents.
Randomness and early adoption are certainly key components in explaining why these particular figures became so popular on Vine. Still, it is important to recognize that all of these influencers engaged in the game that the platform suggested. Each received some early positive feedback from the platform (in the form of likes, follows, loops, and so on), which provided incentive for them to invest more time and thought into their videos. All of these influencers would later say that they approached Vine as a game. As their followings ballooned, they began to analyze their statistics and calibrate their content to get as much positive feedback as possible.
In this way, the work these figures did on Vine can be compared to the process of mining bitcoins: The system asks its users to invest a particular type of labor in the system, and the system in turn rewards that labor with a currency that operates internal to that system. In both cases, those who devote themselves to playing the game can gather a lot of currency. The question then becomes that of whether this currency can be transferred to the realm of the legitimate economy.
American Boys
It is not difficult to see why these boys were able to quickly attract a large, mostly female audience. Their early Vines are all marked by an undeniable boy-next-door sort of charm. Each clip offers an intimate, unguarded glimpse into the lives of regular teenagers basking unselfconsciously in their youth, and the influencers manage to conjure the glow of American teenage boyness with disarming innocence and lack of pretension. As a result, all four of these boys quickly found themselves functioning as “heartthrobs.” By 2014, each had started to perform his heartthrob role with increased deliberateness — for example, by hanging out in pools and answering questions about boys from girls on Twitter.
At the same time as they began embracing their status as youthful sex symbols, they began to get increasingly serious about content producing as work. They recognized each other as part of a scene and started to team up on content production and other related business ventures. They pivoted to YouTube videos, began taking questions from fans, and appeared at meet-and-greet events that allowed their young admirers to see them in the flesh.
Given their boy-next-door charm, it is ironic that at the very moment their stars were ascendant, these influencers were being ostracized from their hometown communities. For instance, the Dolan Twins remember being called to the front of class by a teacher who proceeded to embarrass them for their new haircuts. Paul, too, was ridiculed by both teachers and classmates, while Cameron Dallas’ brand in general emphasizes that he was always an outsider. Vine, in essence, turned these individuals into a fundamentally different type of subject with a fundamentally different relationship to the concept of local community. While they began as regular kids, they soon found themselves drawn to the call of something resembling a higher purpose. After all, a prophet is not a prophet in his hometown.
Adults vs. Teenagers
As their content creation continued and their fans grew into the millions, this group of influencers began receiving attention from more traditional media outlets. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the adult world had a difficult time understanding these young men. This is clear in a painful clip from Fox 5’s Good Day New York show from May 2014, in which the female host is certain that Dallas and his frequent collaborator, Nash Grier, are trolling her (which they only sort of are). At the same time, the male host tries to appear as both “down with the youth” and a stern and respected authority figure. Throughout the interview, the hosts of this obsolete television program are unable to take these kids seriously, yet the power dynamic remains in the kids’ hands the entire time, as Dallas and Grier operate in a cultural economy and with a currency outside the grasp of traditional media. In fact, it might not be too dramatic to say they are the embodiment of the technological forces that have made traditional television like Good Day New York irrelevant. The clip opens with the hosts noting that the boys “do have a bigger audience than we do.”
In an attempt to capitalize on their newfound fame, all four of these influencers either relocated to or spent significant time in Los Angeles around the summer of 2014. Their Vines from this period became increasingly self-conscious, more obviously aware of the desires and preferences of their audience, as well as the influencer circuit as a sort of scene. For instance, in the summer of 2014, Jake Paul hosted the Dolan Twins in Los Angeles as they collaborated on Vine content. Dallas’ Vines from this period also show him palling around with a gaggle of fellow influencers. During this period, their content creation began to resemble the work of a business. One begins to see the stars trying in a way that they didn’t in their earlier work. Sponsored posts became more prevalent. Simultaneously, the boys begin to be integrated into the corporate teen awards show circuit, competing at events such as Fox’s Teen Choice Awards and Nickelodeon’s Kids Choice Awards.
In the late winter/early spring of 2015, YouTube began to emerge as an increasingly important platform for content creation, and each of these stars launched campaigns to build audiences on the platform. In March 2015, Paul produced a vlog that ran every day for about a month, and Cameron Dallas launched the #20daysofdallas campaign in April 2015. (The titles of these videos give a window into the content: “What’s on My Phone?,” “Signs Someone Likes You,” and “Rotten Egg Roulette.”) Similarly, the Dolan Twins began posting weekly YouTube videos in March 2015. Their videos are similar to Dallas’ in that they are centered around simple games or “challenges” that allow the Dolans to be the Dolans — clearly, there is a large audience that finds the Dolans to be appealing personalities in and of themselves. The videos offer very little for a viewer who is not invested in these figures already.
Two striking affective poles emerge in this content, both of which could be classified as “classic teenager.” The tone of “hypeness” is a constant presence: The energy level is always extremely high. Everyone is always shouting. The cinematography is typified by frequent fast cuts. Sound bites take the place of anything resembling dialogue. This high level of energy is leavened by the “it’s going to be okay” video, behind which lurks the melodramatic specter of suicide. In these videos, the creator reveals some flaw or insecurity that they have, and then goes to great lengths to appear vulnerable, thus providing encouragement and comfort to their teenage fan base. Taken together, these two tonal poles create the bland positivity and feigned enthusiasm that mark much of the content produced by quasi-corporatized social media.
Savvy Business
By the summer of 2015, the content produced by these individuals had officially lost its innocence. It is not a coincidence that at this time these influencers were growing increasingly savvy to the world of adult money. Slowly, each began to take seriously the notion that their audience was an asset that could be leveraged and developed. Throughout 2015 and 2016, they began to approach this task strategically, making capital investments, diversifying their portfolios, and developing influencer-adjacent skills.
For instance, in 2016, Dallas revived and reworked a series of tours called Magcon, in which a cooperative of influencers went on international meet-and-greets. Magcon functioned as a talent incubator for influencers: In addition to partnering with people who rose to fame at the same time as he did, Dallas would find preteens and young teens who had developed promising followings on various social media platforms and use his experience and reach to help propel their “career.” The documentary Chasing Cameron provides a fascinating window into the inner workings of this organization. More than anything, the film shows Cameron developing into a smart and ruthless businessman.
Furthermore, in these years, Dallas began dabbling in music and modeling, parlaying his massive social media following into entry into more established and respected corners of the entertainment industry. Recently, Dallas has found particular success as a model, landing jobs with Dolce & Gabbana and Tommy Hilfiger and walking the runway at New York Fashion Week. He has been less successful in his musical endeavors (it is difficult to overstate how bad this song is) but still harbors ambitions in this arena.
Paul spent this period taking acting classes, which eventually helped him land a role on the Disney-produced television program Bizaardvark in 2016. This was part of a long-term plan for Paul, who speaks of Disney’s reach being an important factor in helping him establish a fan base (and presumably brand loyalty) among the youngest participants in the American culture industry, most of whom do not yet have smartphones. Furthermore, in the summer of 2016, Paul founded Team 10, a concept similar to Magcon: Paul uses his influence to propel other social media personalities to new levels of prominence within the influencer scene. It is now his primary project.
The Dolan Twins have been steadily working on their once-a-week YouTube series since early 2015. They have moved to Los Angeles, purchased a warehouse that serves as the set for much of their content, and honed a distinctive and uniform look for their videos. These videos gradually began to resemble a produced television show — or, in some cases, a thinly disguised commercial. (It is hard to believe that this video featuring Nike-endorsed football star Odell Beckham Jr. and the Dolan Twins sporting shirts with prominently displayed swooshes was not financed by the global sneaker giant.) Still, the twins have maintained an appealing self-awareness regarding the hypocrisies of the content-creation industry. This video made from footage gathered on a road trip is a prime example. The first half of the video is a montage rendered in a familiarly aspirational Southwestern aesthetic. The Dolans interrupt the serenity of the montage midway through the video to say that the actual road trip was nothing like that, and the second half of the video focuses on the shenanigans, pranks, and various snafus that really happened on the trip.
Over the past year, the most remarkable development in the influencer scene is the rise of Jake Paul’s daily vlog. He has (amazingly) posted a new video every day since October 2016, and in that time has amassed billions of views and 14 million subscribers. Not surprisingly, his reentry into the vlog world occurred after considerable market research and strategic planning. In one interview, Paul says, “When I came into the space, there was kind of a set way of doing it…and what I saw was no one was innovating, and I studied for two weeks, just watching all the channels, figuring out what people were doing, and I had a brainstorm session, and I wrote all these things that I thought I could do better or implement.”
While Paul does not specify what this niche is in this interview, based on the substance of his vlogs, I suspect that he is aiming to capture the attention of early adolescent boys. The content is set largely at the Team 10 house, a mansion in the Beverly Grove section of Beverly Hills, where Paul lives with the other members of Team 10. The channel stars Paul playing himself at his loudest and most abrasive as he embarks on adventures with the other Team 10 members who live in the house. A list of the video titles is the best way to summarize their contents: “MY NEW BEDROOM SHARK TANK **500 GALLON**,” “HOMEMADE GIANT SNOW SLATE AT TEAM 10 MANSION,” “EXTREME TRUTH OR DARE SPIN WHEEL GAME,” “MY GIRLFRIEND FOUND MY SIDE CHICKS UNDERWEAR,” “WE ACTUALLY BOUGHT A LAMBORGHINI WITH PENNIES.”
Each episode begins with Paul introducing the audience to his world, saying something to the effect of: “I am Jake Paul and you are the Jake Paulers and this is the most lit channel on YouTube.” The show is replete with catchphrases: “It’s everyday, bro,” “dope,” “I’m a savage,” “lit,” “smash that subscribe button,” and “and that’s a fact.” He sells merchandise featuring these phrases and encourages his viewers to buy that merchandise multiple times each episode. He even has a Jake Pauler anthem, which has claimed the dubious distinction of being the third most hated video on YouTube.
As inane as the content might be, it is a mistake to dismiss Paul as a fool. He is a savvy businessman, and as soon as one recognizes that his goal is to look cool to your typical 12-year-old boy living in an American suburb, everything begins to make more sense.
This is also where things get troubling: Jake Paul is a horrible role model. The messages he sends to his audience and the form of masculinity he models is alarmingly retrograde. He is constantly objectifying women. His entire aesthetic is basically a parody of hip-hop culture (see: “Litmas”). He is materialistic, self-absorbed, and amoral and seems to be proud of those qualities. (I would not let my proverbial daughter within 50 feet of the guy.) Nevertheless, he has a maniacal work ethic and is reaping the benefits of his labor.
Grownups
The product peddled by our stars is nothing new: The button it pushes on the collective adolescent female psyche is in the same button that was pushed by the Beatles, N*Sync, One Direction, the Mickey Mouse Club, and so on. Furthermore, these figures (and especially Paul) are clearly indebted to the legacy of the reality television of the early aughts; their sensibility contains echoes of the sort of programming featured on MTV and Nickelodeon during that time period. What is new, however, is that the tool of social media has allowed teenagers like them to organize themselves, produce their own content, and build an audience without the mediation of any established entertainment conglomerate like Disney, MTV, or Nickelodeon.
Smartphones have placed the means of production in the hands of teenagers, which has allowed them to harness and organize the collective attention of their peers, which, in the eyes of advertisers, is an enormously valuable asset. These figures have been able to do this with incredible efficiency and virtually no overhead cost — and now they find themselves growing too old to symbolize what they symbolize.
It is interesting that within a period of five years, this infrastructure has been privatized by pioneering figures such as Dallas and Paul, who have set themselves up as gatekeepers of this new industrial arena. In addition to their role in harvesting new social media talent through their respective talent incubators, Dallas and Paul are making moves that may place them in position to become masters of this burgeoning industry.
This most clear in the case of TGZ Capital — short for Team Generation Z — a venture capital fund started by Jake Paul, Cameron Dallas, and 21-year-old internet entrepreneur Patrick Finnegan. The fund, which helps influencers team up with brands that are attracted to the many millions of eyeballs that these influencers reach, has received support and mentorship from a handful of highly regarded venture capitalists. While Paul’s daily vlogs evidence his fluency in 2018 frat-boy speak, the promotional content for TGZ Capital displays his comfort speaking the vernacular of the Silicon Valley investor class. His easy bilingualism should come as no surprise: Paul was, after all, brought into being by the technological and ideological infrastructure of Silicon Valley.
Since Facebook’s inception, there has been anxiety about monetizing the infrastructure of the social web and putting the infinite volume of attention it is able to collect to concrete economic ends. Generation Z, using the technological resources available to them at a particular period in time, has generated a new form of icon: one with the heartthrob marketability of the Beatles and the savvy of young venture capitalists; one who is capable of seamlessly merging social media with big business.
I have little doubt that Cameron Dallas and Jake Paul will continue to flourish professionally, but I suppose I am most optimistic about the future of the Dolan Twins. They don’t seem to be particularly talented, nor do they appear to have the psychosis or incurable insecurity necessary to succeed at the highest levels of business. But they do seem to be genuinely kind, humble people, and as a result I think they might be able escape the grasp of their fate. In a video interview on “Team 10, Drama, and YouTube Fame,” the brothers talk about their dreams for the future. Grayson says they want to end up living on “a big chunk of land and then build two houses on that same chunk of land and be neighbors with the same address—”
Ethan interrupts him. “And then, like, have kids at the same time, and they’re gonna look like twins—”
“—and be best friends and stuff,” Grayson concludes.