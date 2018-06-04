Hackers obtained the Social Security numbers of more than 145 million Americans. Paid political chaos monkeys allegedly harvested data from at least 87 million Facebook profiles in an effort to influence the 2016 U.S. election, the Brexit vote, and possibly more. In a practice that could easily become discriminatory, police departments are mining social media profiles in the name of public safety. These stories are all connected by a common denominator: data. Nearly everything we do online leaves a trail of data that is then combined and analyzed on servers across the globe in a kind of decentralized dossier of human behavior. To many of us, that may sound abstract, or benign, or both. But is it? To bring the issue out of the heady headlines, I tried to get a handle on how much of my own data was out there. This prompted just what you might expect: confusion, panic, and rage, followed by a strong urge to purge — to perform a data detox of my own. Broadly speaking, my detox game is already on point. I’ve done the Master Cleanse juice detox (mercifully for my roommates, it was while they were out of town). I’ve been to sweat lodges. And every year or so, I do a clean install on my laptop and smartphone, wiping all the stored data and manually reinstalling apps and software, rather than recovering them from a backup. I know how to detox IRL and digitally. I’ve even written about it before. Not a problem, I thought. I got this. I focused on the platforms I use most — Google and Facebook — as well as my my favorite note-taking app, Evernote. Like many people who have taken a sudden interest in their digital privacy, I was was startled by what I learned. It turns out I didn’t have this. None of us do. I’m someone who’s been online since the mid-1990s. I’ve worked in the digital media and advertising businesses. I understand that our data is being collected to make products more useful to us and to make us more useful to advertisers. But seeing the surveillance economy all in one place made that truth more stark — and more unsettling. During the course of my data detox, there were practices that surprised me and practices that did not. I was not surprised, for instance, to discover that Alphabet knows more about me than any other company in the world. But to get a more granular understanding of how that breaks down, I started by listing all the Alphabet-owned services I use: Google Docs, YouTube, Gmail, Calendar, Drive, Photos, Contacts, Translate, Chrome, Maps, Wallet, and, of course, the O.G. Google — the search engine.

Next, I made a list of the kinds of information these services might capture. That list was long and included things like my creative dreams (Google Docs with future book ideas), my embarrassing questions (YouTube demos on how to tie a Windsor knot), and my fears (Google searches for “How do you know if you have cancer?” Also: “How long did it take for Rome to collapse?”). There was also all my personal and professional correspondence (Gmail),a log of how I spend my time (Google Calendar), and my photos (Google Photos). Most alarming to me was a log of my up-to-the-minute location (Google Maps). Depending on your settings, visiting myactivity.google.com can bring the company’s background tracking into the foreground. There, I saw every search query I’d ever run, most of the websites I’d visited, and almost every literal step I’d taken.

Saturday, September 2, 2017: Google stalked me around London, even noting if I was traveling by ferry, bicycle, bus, or foot, presumably by my speed.

Horrified, I then completed the Google Privacy Checkup. There, I was able to see my default settings for logging and sharing. For example: “Let people with your phone number find and connect with you on Google services, such as video chats.” I don’t think having my phone number means you get to interrupt me with your face whenever you choose, so I turned that off. YouTube was set to automatically show videos I liked and channels I subscribed to. Disabled. Google+ was set to share my photos and likes and restaurant reviews. I had completely forgotten about Google+. (I have now mentioned Google+ more times than any single person in the past two years, and for that, Google should pay me. They can just put the money in my Google Wallet, which they have access to.) I disabled all that, too. How accurate do I want my data portrait to be if it is being used primarily to encourage me to part with my time, attention, and money? Next, I reviewed all the locations from which my account had been accessed. When I didn’t recognize one of them, I decided to reset my password and turned on two-factor authentication. In the section for advertising settings, I was able to edit the list of topics Google thinks I’m interested in and against which they sell my attention to advertisers. But even though I could update that list — Google thinks I like dance music; I hate dance music — there’s no way for me to know why Google thinks what it thinks. I decided to disable any and all information-sharing with the “2+ million websites and apps that partner with Google to show ads.”

In Google’s ad settings, I can see the topics it thinks I am interested in, and I can turn them off if I wish. Mostly, Google is correct.