I am perpetually running through the sugar.

The Krispy Kreme Challenge was created at North Carolina State University in December 2004. The idea was to run from the NC State Memorial Bell Tower to the Krispy Kreme donut shop in downtown Raleigh. There, runners would consume 12 donuts before turning around and running back to the Bell Tower, approximately five miles total. It became a rite of passage at NC State, something that needed to be done before one graduated, as this is something that is too foolish for postgraduates to attempt, something that once we are older, we know better — we know the limits of our bodies. We know how to move within them, what can be sustained.

My grandfather, the long-distance runner, had a sweet tooth. Coffee with heaps of sugar: the white granules sticking to the wet spoon. Palmiers as large as the leaves of their name. My first trip to Barcelona was when I was nine years old. I was amazed at how the meals worked there: the large lunches, the late dinners. In the morning, pastries. Ham you would eat with a fork and knife, a slice of soft cheese — all things familiar yet slightly skewed. Hot chocolate poured thick from a tea kettle — even the spelling, xocolata, seemed out of place — letters and tongues existing in different worlds. I know what it is to eat; to bunch up thin wisps of laminated dough in my mouth, to chew something into nothing. At night, crema catalana: to me, a pudding that tasted like it was dropped in fire, the sugar darkening to something bitter.

I have been on the same diet for four years. In that time, I have lost more than 100 pounds. The number has settled somewhere between 85 and 90 pounds evaporated — the constraints of my body as it moves through the world. Some weeks I am heavier than others — since the weight loss, I have become a long-distance runner, like my grandfather. I am never heavier than when I am at my physical peak, partly because a body needs so much more to sustain itself when it is moving. I deny myself sugar six days a week, which is a monumental task — to turn away from things you love is simultaneously noble and foolish. Our bodies want to turn everything to sugar: every grain, every legume. I eat the same thing over and over. The women at every chicken restaurant in West Alabama know my name, my order. The first floret in a head of cauliflower is the hardest to pluck from its stem. Onions take longer to cook than sausage. On the seventh day, I eat as much sugar as possible: three cookies while waiting for the shower water to become temperate, a fistful of candy for the three-minute drive to buy donuts. In a world where everything is sugar, it is impossible to stay sweet. You, covered in icing. The stray cats within the walls of our house try to scratch through the gingerbread. The river I run, a constant funnel of liquid syrup; chocolate branches; gummy fish that raw the tongue.

My grandfather passed away in 2005 after a long bought with Alzheimer’s. The same year, it was proposed that Alzheimer’s was, in fact, Type 3 diabetes — the theory that a sugar molecule will bond with a protein or a lipid without the control of an enzyme; brain function literally slowed down in molasses. The layering of fat around my organs will not be the thing to kill me anymore, and so there is a need for a new fear — that this body I have fought against my entire life will be a place where my mind is trapped, stuck to the thing that I have both created and disassembled; a soaking, a sopping.

My town is hosting its own Krispy Kreme Challenge: a two-mile fun run with a dozen donuts in between. I am compelled to enter for the novelty of it all — I am known for my love of donuts more so than my ability to complete a marathon. The race starts a block from my house, so I arrive early; the frat kids wearing their socks high, kids with their face painted up like kittens. I am not a fast runner. I am not a fast eater. Yet my tolerance for duration is unprecedented — to be a distance runner is to be patient in the same way that one must be patient with your body, how it stretches and shrinks, how a knee hitches for a few strides and then overcorrects. An air horn sounds, and I am running through familiar streets — past my own house as my neighbor drinks coffee on his front porch. The children stop running and begin to walk. The undergraduates hop into a pickup truck and begin driving toward the finish line. I keep running. It is all that I know at this point.

The key to running is to forget that you are running — to have your mind go anywhere else but the task at hand. There are miles that I have no recollection of — entire minutes lost of my life while I tried to get to the next curve in the sidewalk. Perhaps this is because running is a focus on moving forward — there is no time to focus on an instant because you are constantly thinking about what it will be like when you are finished; the next shower, the next meal. I am at my most forgetful when I am focused on something I am not doing at that moment — I worry about things that are in the near future and forget the present; to be home in time for my wife to borrow the car, that I am in a room for any reason.

I run the first mile in a shade over nine minutes. I am directed to a table, where I grab my box of donuts while I attempt to catch my breath. The weight of the box is daunting — I cradle it in my hand and pluck three donuts from the box and smash them together in my hands. I begin tearing large chunks of the donuts and chewing — it is my first taste of sugar in more than a week. Around me, runners chomp away — some already lying on their sides in the grass. An undergraduate in sunglasses vomits in the bushes. The eventual winner of the race dunks his donuts in water, creating a sticky glob of sugar and dough, before crashing his teeth into the sweet paste. I am a man who knows about excess — I continue eating while pacing around the tables. I take a sip of water and swirl it around in my mouth to rinse the cloying sweetness off my tongue — I dare not swallow as I know that will cause the donuts to expand in my stomach, taking on a new life that I am unprepared for. I throw the empty box at the feet of the judges and begin to run, grabbing a bottle of water, not to drink, but to try to wash the glaze off my fingers, before resorting to wiping it on my shirt. Sugar is everywhere. I finish the race with a negative split, meaning that my last mile, post-donuts, was faster than my first mile. The total time it took me to run two miles and eat a dozen donuts is only a minute slower than my fastest 5K race. Later, after my stomach settled, friends tell me stories: of how a man choked to death on a giant donut during an eating challenge. A friend’s father who developed asthma from running too much. Yet I mostly hear of Jeff Woods, a 58-year-old man who died in Raleigh last year while running the same race I just completed. Less than a mile into the run, he began having chest pains and was pronounced dead by the time he reached the hospital. I forget the details in their stories as I am too busy thinking about what is really being said — this, this is what happens when you exist in these two worlds.

After a long run, I am covered in salt: The sweat from my body has dried and left rough crystals along my brow, running rings around my chest. There is no reason to believe that what is left could taste honeyed — that instead of sodium concentrating on my body, it is glucose that has seeped from my blood and out my pores that decorates my skin. From a distance, we cannot tell the difference between the two: a cup of coffee ruined. On the days when all I eat is frosted, I grow tired well before my usual bedtime. I get sluggish — my body overloaded from the slowness of sweetness. I sleep with the covers off, as my body has become a furnace — the sugar begins to burn, and I radiate with such a warmth that you can feel the heat on the pillow. A body inflamed. A race not run. Runners carry glucose packets on especially tough runs — a gel squeezed into the mouth will find its way into tired legs. Tonight, I have nowhere to put all that I consumed, so it dissipates in the air like a smoked caramel. It takes all I can to remember what it is like to live like this. It is so easy to forget the thickening into ribbons.