What is It for? There are mainly two uses of this plugin: Mirroring artboards and layers without using symbols, and keeping them updated easily. Flattening layers without destructing to increase the performance of the Sketch significantly. Some other creative use cases: preview your design in different sizes or in zoomed-out version, create pixelated background effect. There is a section about these in the second half of the article.

How Does It Work? Flatten plugin converts layers and artboards into images differently than the default flattening feature of the Sketch. Instead of deleting the original layer, it keeps it hidden to make it possible to change it later and update the flattened image easily. There is also an option for keeping the flattened image hidden and the actual layer visible if you need to edit the layer regularly.

When you select a layer or group and flatten it, it adds #flatten tag to the original layer, and puts it into a newly created group with the same name. This group contains the flattened image, which is created from the original layer. When you flatten the layer or one of its parents again, the plugin recognizes the flattened layers inside via this tag and updates them instead of creating a new flattened group. Mirroring Artboards and Layers

Things work a little differently for the artboards. When you flatten an artboard, it creates an image layer from the artboard and puts it into the artboard as a hidden layer. It also creates a shared style from this image layer to enable you to use it for mirroring. Mirroring casual layers is basically the same. The only difference is that it doesn’t create a shared style for you, instead, you create it manually. However, the plugin updates it automatically if a shared style exists. See All Features in Action I divided the features into parts to make the steps incremental and easier to browse. 1. Flattening Layers to Increase the Performance of Sketch As far as I see, there is a considerable performance improvement in the editing mode if you have lots of blurred layers and use this plugin to flatten them. There is a performance comparison at the end of the video.

The ambient music source: The Witness Game

2. Auto Flattening and Layer Toggling