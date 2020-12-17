Lists You’ll Never Make It Onto

Life is a never-ending series of prestigious lists you don’t qualify for.

By Ian Goldstein and Sam Corbin

Credit: Element5Digital

People’s List of Sexiest Men Alive

Even though you’ve been (relatively) sexy and (relatively) alive for over thirty years now, you’ve been repeatedly snubbed on this list. You’ve made your peace with it.

The Fortune 500 List

You’ve long resigned yourself to the fact that you’ll never make enough to pay off your student loans, own property, or found a billion-dollar military-grade weapons empire. And it’s not like you haven’t tried!

Forbes’ “1 Under 1” List

If only they’d warned you about how fierce the competition would be at the NICU, you might’ve done things differently and landed that coveted modeling gig with Huggies.

The TSA’S No-Fly List

Despite your best efforts, you’ve remained a reassuringly low-risk traveler. Why won’t you mouth off to a border agent? Why can’t you bring yourself to pack something flammable? True iconoclasts break the rules.

The TSA’s No-Fly List Of Sexiest Men Alive

John Legend has a flawless jawline and always packs organic peroxides. What’s your excuse?

The WWF’s Endangered Species List

Your agent assured you they would be able to get you onto this list, but there was an understandable last-minute push for the Yangtze finless porpoise.

Your Therapist’s Lists Of Appointments Today

She had to reschedule when John Legend made an appointment.

The Invite List for Rachel Bronfman’s 1993 Bat Mitzvah bash

You heard you’d be on the list from a friend of a friend of hers, but when you arrived at the address it was just an abandoned lot with several disoriented caricature artists.

The U.S. Census

Everyone wants to be counted; but seemingly, no one wants to count you.

The Top 7,594,000,000,000 Under 118

You nearly made this list of the entire current global population, but a baby born at the moment just before its publishing scooted in under your nose. Sorry, he just had more going for him.