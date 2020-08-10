How One Man Walked His Way Into the England Football Team Aged 63

Three years earlier, James had dropped from 55 hours a week at work to zero. Now thrust into a retired life of leisure — in theory, anyway — he could do whatever he wanted, whenever he liked. It was driving him nuts. First, he tried golf. Playing a brilliant shot on one hole then crap the next infuriated him. Tennis wasn’t much better. James’s wife, Jill, is gregarious and chatty, until you ask about her husband’s behaviour on court. Then she raises a hand to signal the end of the conversation.

What was supposed to be a relaxing game with his wife and friends became a showcase for James’s competitive nature. If he wasn’t berating himself when failing to hit a winning shot, he was rolling around the court, having rushed to the net to try pass his opponent. Sleep doesn’t come easy, so he puts off going to bed until late. “I don’t like lying in either,” he says. “You die in bed.” Put bluntly, James didn’t know what to do with himself.

He was always sporty. Competition was strong growing up under the same roof as two sisters and four brothers. The boys’ daylight hours were spent outdoors playing sport; the garage door and the house windows often bore the brunt of their games. Their father had come over from Ireland to start his own civil engineering business. He worked long hours, but he didn’t mind the racket, unless he was trying to grab a few winks on a Sunday. But other than that James’s father was happy to see his children outside playing, much like he had as a youngster competing in Gaelic football. Football and family were the twin pillars of James’s life. Then one day they came crashing down.

On New Year’s Eve 1983, James and a heavily pregnant Jill went to see his father, who was readying himself for a trip to Ireland the following day. Noticing his Dad was on the phone in his office, James waved him goodbye. As James turned his car around to leave he heard a bang on the window. He switched off the engine. It was his Dad.

I’ve got two things to say to you, his father told him. “Don’t you ever leave without saying goodbye,” he said, before turning to Jill. “And you my dear — don’t have that baby until I get home.”

A week later, James got a call from his brother Tim. Dad was dead. His car had skidded on black ice, off the road and into a concrete post. The next day, Jill gave birth to James’s second daughter. They named her Philippa, after Philip, the late grandfather she would never meet. Life had changed overnight for the Trant family. James moved counties to become involved with the engineering business his father started in Hampshire.

He considered finding a new team to play for. The season before there had been a cup final win, his semi-final goal got them there. Then reality dawned. As the father of young children, did he have time for football? He’d already cut the season short with his move back home. And even if he did start again, he would have to give up once more soon enough. What was he going to achieve at 28 that he hadn’t already? He didn’t want to say goodbye again — there had been enough of that of late. So he hung up his boots for good. It was time to focus on family.

James and Jill had two more children. The family was now made up of three girls and a boy. When the four of them were small James would leave for work before they were awake. Now they were grown up and gone, just like his father and football. With his work life over and his children grown up, he needed something new in his life. His wife told him to go and find it.